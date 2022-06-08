Devin Haney Vs. Gervonta Davis: The Biggest, Best Fight In Boxing Today Barring The Heavyweights?

Devin Haney: unbeaten and holder of a handful of world titles, right about to reach his peak. Gervonta Davis: unbeaten and holder of a handful of world titles, fast approaching his prime. Put these two possible megastars of the future together and what happens in a 135 pound showdown of supremacy? Who on earth knows! But it sure could be something special, and there is probably nobody out there who wouldn’t want to see this fight; who isn’t hoping it happens.

Oscar De La Hoya was in a rush, wasting no time as he did in taking to social media just moments after Haney’s masterful dethroning of George Kambosos Jr to take all the lightweight titles:

“All I can think of is Haney Vs Tank being the most exciting fight in boxing,” De La Hoya wrote.

And, yeaah, for sure, we all agree with The Golden Boy on this one.

Haney, supremely skilled if not as power-potent as Davis, is seemingly something special. Davis, arguably as skilled as Haney yet perhaps not as fast, not as “Floyd Mayweather-like” (and the comparisons have really been made after the beautiful Mayweather style paint-job Haney did on Kambosos in Australia), is equally being looked at as special-like. Really, Shakur Stevenson aside, these two have no more obviously tantalising a future foe between them.

Both Davis and Haney seek true greatness and both men look as though they are equipped with the stuff that is needed to go and get it. But the short route to greatness as far as these two twenty-something sensations are concerned just might be a fight with each other. Or maybe two fights. Or a trilogy. Imagine the hype, the build up, the anticipation that would come ahead of this one. And then try and imagine the combination of skill, of passion, of desire, of boxing brilliance that would come in the fight (or fights) itself.

Davis, fresh off his one-punch icing of Rolando Romero, called out Haney even before “The Dream” had put on his not a foot wrong performance win over Kambosos. Now a whole lot of people want to see this match-up and they want it bad.

Davis, age 27 – 27-0(25)

Haney, age 23 – 28-0(15)

2023’s mega-fight?