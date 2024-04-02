Devin Haney Stokes Weight Concerns: Is Ryan Garcia Out of Shape?

WBC light welterweight champion Devin Haney says Ryan Garcia is looking “fat” with just 18 days before their fight on DAZN PPV on April 20th.

Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs) doesn’t look fat, but he’s definitely not as slender as he was for his last contest in December against Oscar Duarte.

The Evidence: Does Ryan Look Heavier?

Looking closely at Ryan’s face, I see the beginning stages of a double chin, and his waist doesn’t look as trim. He’s obviously been enjoying his massive $40 million fortune; who can blame him?

When you’re 25 and already sitting on a fortune to live the rest of your life in wealth, it’s difficult not to eat and drink to enjoy the fruits of your labor.

The excess fat that Ryan has put on could be a strong indication that he’s not been training as hard as he should for this match and has slacked off when he should have been buckling down for a match that is just as important as his fight last year against Gervonta Davis.

The jawline does look softer on Ryan, and the once-chiseled midsection looks like it’s got a nice coat of fat, filled with adipose tissue.

Again, when you’ve got $40M in the bank and can afford to live in Beverly Hills, California, who can fault Ryan for packing on a few pounds? It’s got to be a daily fight for Ryan not to slack off and do other things with all that dough rather than go to the gym and torture himself.

It’s probably too late now for Ryan to suddenly become committed to his training because he’s not going to lose the fat or build up his cardio in just 18 days to be in tip-top shape for his clash against Haney on April 20th.

Haney and Garcia Exchange Barbs

Devin Haney: “Ryan is still fat.”

Ryan Garcia: “They are claiming I’m fat. No history of missing weight. Not planning to, just be ready.”

Haney: “Stop using your hands to push the fat down.. it’s history of you changing the weight days before.”