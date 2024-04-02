Andre Rozier picks Sebastian Fundora to Defeat Errol Spence

Trainer Andre Rozier believes WBC/WBO junior middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora will defeat Errol Spence if he’s his next opponent after his win over Tim Tszyu last Saturday.

Rozier feels that Spence’s punishment for his loss to Terence Crawford last July will make it difficult for him to come back mentally and physically to defeat the 6’5″ ‘Towering Inferno’ Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs).

Of course, that doesn’t mean the fight shouldn’t happen. Regardless of whether the 33-year-old Spence (28-1, 22 KOs) can defeat Fundora, it’s a match that will bring in a lot of money, and it’s one that PBC is clearly interested in.

If they weren’t, we wouldn’t have seen Spence inside the ring last Saturday night for a photo op to begin promoting a fight between the two.

Rozier thinks Terence Crawford would solve the puzzle of Fundora and defeat him. The only question is how long will it take for Crawford to get a shot at him?

Is Crawford willing to wait in line for one or two fights to get a shot at the last man standing in what could be a series of fights involving Fundora, Spence, and Tszyu? Crawford might be better off fighting Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis and/or moving up to 168 to position himself for a against Canelo Alvarez.

The fact that Crawford hasn’t already done that suggests that he lacks the self-confidence that he’d be successful at 168 against the bigger, stronger fighters in that weight class.

“You have to realize that Spence is coming off a very brutal loss, and, of course, there’s been time for him to heal and everything else physically,” trainer Andre Rozier told Fighthype when asked if Errol Spence would have a chance of defeating WBC/WBO junior middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora if he were his next opponent.

“Mentally, is he in a good place after that very brutal loss to get back to being that Spence that everybody is accustomed to seeing? That’s a monumental question. I would have to favor Fundora now. He’s the champ, the unified champion, and he has two belts.

“I think he deserves an immediate rematch,” said Rozier when asked if Fundora should give Tim Tszyu an immediate rematch. “There’s no reason to go in another direction. Go ahead unless there’s a whole lot of money in another direction and he can reap the reward of financial gain for it.

“I say go back and fight Fundora again, and do what you were initially doing at the beginning of the fight,” said Rozier about Tszyu.