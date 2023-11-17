Devin Haney Rips Into Shakur Stevenson After Dull Affair With De Los Santos: “[I] Should’ve Offered This Bum 10%

As fans who watched are well aware, Shakur Stevenson’s winning of the vacant WBC lightweight title came after a duller-than-dull fight. The unbeaten Stevenson walked away with a 12 round UD win over Edwin De Los Santos last night, the scores being 116-112, 116-112, and 115-113 for the southpaw from Newark. But fans witnessed a truly dreadful affair, a fight completely void of action.

Stevenson, now 21-0(10) apologised to the fans for his less than thrilling performance, with Shakur saying he “had a bad night.” De Los Santos, who fell to 16-2(14) didn’t offer any apology, but as we know, it takes two to tango, to make a good fight. Both men failed to do so last night in Las Vegas.

And how former WBC lightweight champ Devin Haney ripped into Stevenson as he sat and watched last night’s awful fight unfold.

“[I] should’ve offered this bum 10%. I was being too generous,” Haney, 30-0(15), wrote on social media.

As fans know, Stevenson criticized Haney for “not wanting the smoke” a fight with him would have brought, with Shakur claiming Haney ducked him. Haney – who will challenge WBC 140 pound champ Regis Prograis next month (and may never return to the 135 pound division, or perhaps Haney will do so; we will have to wait and see) – reportedly offered Stevenson a deal that would have seen Shakur take 25 percent of the total money a fight between the two would have netted.

Now, as you can see by Haney’s message on X (formerly Twitter), Haney no longer wants to hear any talk of Stevenson being a great fighter he himself is afraid of.

“Stop that scared narrative……nobody was ever scared of that bum,” Haney wrote. “He wanted clout!! That’s what they used my name for.”

There is no doubt about it, Stevenson’s stock falls somewhat due to his utterly boring showing. One (or is it two) dull performances do not define a fighter, but Shakur has it all to do in his next few fights if he’s to remove the stigma he currently has attached to him. Is Stevenson brilliant but boring?

Who do you now think wins if Stevenson fights Vasiliy Lomachenko, Tank Davis, or Haney?