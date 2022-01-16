Devin Haney & George Kambsosos Jr. bickering on Twitter

WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney and undisputed champion George Kambosos Jr. traded trash-talking on Sunday after their negotiations for a fight in April.

Now, we at least know who Kambosos Jr. is negotiating with for his next fight. It was obvious, though, that he Kambosos going to go in that direction rather than towards a dangerous fight against Vasily Lomachenko or Gervonta Davis because those guys would be a massive step up from his last fight against the sickly Teofimo Lopez Jr.

Kambosos, fresh off his win over Teofimo Lopez Jr. last November, says he’s “patiently waiting” for an “offer” from Haney’s promoters for a stadium fight in Australia.

Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) says he’s agreed to the terms for the vaccination and travel, and he’s wondering what else that Kambosos (20-0, 10 KOs) needs for them to get this fight done.

Kambosos and his promoter Lou DiBella appear to be focusing on Haney as their option for April rather than Vasily Lomachenko, Ryan Garcia, or Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis.

In terms of opponents, Haney brings less excitement compared to Tank, King Ry, and Lomachenko. Those guys would be trying to KO Kambosos in style to take his four belts, but Haney will likely try and outbox him the way he did Joseph ‘Jojo’ Diaz Jr. last December.

that’s right bro… Loma is OUT https://t.co/i6tBdLDal5 — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) January 16, 2022

It’s interesting that Haney claims “Loma is OUT” because he’s a guy that would be favored to beat both of those fighters if it were him.

When Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) last his WBA, WBC Franchise & WBO lightweight titles to Teofimo Lopez in October 2020, he was fighting with one arm due to a fight shoulder injury.

Despite asking for a rematch with Teofimo, Lomachenko has been denied, so all he can do is sit on the sidelines and wait for the WBO to order Kambosos Jr. to defend against him if he gets past Haney in April.

So you want OUR side to put the money up in your backyard? Ok no problem, see you soon and keep those belts safe because they’ll be leaving Australia soon 🤲🏽 https://t.co/prn5WWQduL — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) January 16, 2022

Haney will be moving up to 140 regardless of the outcome of his fight with Kambosos. If Haney wins, the four belts will come available, and that will lead to some potentially interesting fights involving Lomachenko, Kambosos, Ryan Garcia, and Gervonta Davis.

Golden Boy Promotions will need to give Ryan the green light to take part in fighting for one of the vacated belts. Hopefully, they don’t stand in Ryan’s way because he’s got to fight for a world title at some point, and it would be disappointing if he’s just going to hang around and post Instagram photos without fighting.