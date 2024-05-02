Devin Haney Camp Calls for No-Contest After Ryan Garcia’s PED Test, Weight Issues

Devin Haney’s promoter wants to have Dev’s loss in his April 20th fight against Ryan Garcia overturned after the news of his two PED tests was revealed yesterday. The New York Commission is investigating the case and will decide whether Haney’s loss will be erased.

Ryan could face disciplinary action from the commission if their investigation shows that he willfully used PEDs to gain an edge in the fight with Haney.

Ryan came in 3.2 lbs overweight at the weigh-in, and had Haney in trouble from the first after connecting with a left hook to the head. Garcia’s win was already tarnished enough by his missing weight, but the two positive tests for PED is throwing fuel on the fire.

Haney never recovered from that shot and was dropped three times in the fight in losing a 12-round majority decision at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Haney: “I’ve been screwed”

“I spoke to Devin last night; he’s absolutely furious. The guy came in 3 lbs overweight and had PEDs in his system. He will want an immediate no-contest. Regardless of Ryan’s innocence or guilt, he had PEDs in his system when he fought Devin and came in 3 lbs overweight. If you’re Devin, you’re thinking, ‘F*** me, I’ve been screwed,'” said Hearn to Charlie Parson’s site.

Hearn didn’t say whether he’s going to press for a rematch for Devin, but that’s a logical next move. Ryan is adamant that he’s not going to give Haney a rematch because he feels he beat him “fair and square” and doesn’t see a point in a second fight.

Haney isn’t going to make similar money fighting anyone else at 140, and he’s unwilling to agree to the weight stipulations for a fight against Gervonta Davis.

Ryan is Haney’s only real option for a money fight unless he wants to move up to 154 and fight Terence Crawford once he’s available.

Haney’s chin problem makes it crucial that Hearn find him the biggest money fight possible because his career could quickly nosedive soon once he starts fighting some of the other killers at 140.

What fans saw in Haney’s victory over Regis Prograis was more of an indication of careful match-making than a signal that Devin is the real deal. Most feel that Haney had lost his previous fight against Vasily Lomachenko despite having a huge size and youth advantage over the 36-year-old.