Devin Haney Aims for Comeback: “Better Than Before” Against Jose Ramirez in Ryan Garcia Undercard Clash

Devin Haney says he’s coming back “better than” he was before and will “beat Jose Ramirez on May 2nd in their welterweight co-feature fight at Times Square in New York City. The two are fighting on the Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero undercard, live on DAZN PPV.

Devin worked on the flaws in his game during that year, and he feels he’s improved enough to be victorious against Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) and Ryan after that. It’s hard for fans to buy into what Haney says because Garcia dominated him from the opening bell.

Even if Haney has learned to neutralize his left hook, he won’t block 100% of them. It only took one left hook from Ryan in the first round to stagger Haney.

Ramirez might weed out Haney to prevent him from getting the rematch. He says he wants to be the one who fights Kingry in October if he defeats Haney, which makes sense. However, it’ll be Turki Alalshikh’s call.

Haney “Better Than Before”

“I want to be the best I can be, and come back better than I was before and beat Jose Ramirez,” said Devin Haney to DAZN Boxing, talking about his fight against Jose Ramirez on May 2nd on PPV at New York’s Times Square. “I’m solidified. I’ve already been undisputed, been champion at 140.”

Haney sounds like he got the “best I can be” from an old Wheaties commercial on TV. Being the best of what he was in the past before Ryan defeated him doesn’t mean he’ll beat Ramirez. Haney never beat any high-level fighters during his career.

You can’t count his win over Vasily Lomachenko because many fans felt he was gifted a decision, and also a lot bigger than Loma the night of their fight. Lomachenko looked like a featherweight fighting a welterweight, and he still got the better of Devin. He even staggered him at one point.

“Now, I have another test in front of me. It’s Jose Ramirez. So, my main focus is going in there, being me, and being victorious. By the time the fight comes, it’ll be a year that I’ve been out of the ring,” said Haney. “It’ll be the longest layoff of my career. Probably ever, I’ll probably never have a layoff this long. So, I’m anxious and excited to get back and showcase my skills. “It don’t matter how ready I am because on May 2nd, you’re going to see. I can say I’m ready more than ever, or not. It don’t matter. May 2nd, the world is going to see,” said Haney.

Devin might not be too happy fighting on Ryan’s undercard, but with the money he’s getting for the fight, that makes it tolerable. Garcia is the star of this event. So, it makes sense that he’s in the top spot. Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) will be coming off more than a year’s layoff since losing to Ryan Garcia on April 20th. He wanted to take time off and rest after that fight.