Derek Chisora Makes Two Bolder Than Bold Predictions: “AJ KO’s Fury In Six, Usyk In Four!”

Before writing this article’s opening sentence, I had foreseen the fan response: “Chisora has taken too many shots to the head!” Why the reaction? Because, in speaking once again with Talk Sport, Chisora – who says he will fight on until he has reached his half-century of bouts (he currently has 48 fights) – came out with quite the prediction. Two predictions.

Chisora, who has shared a ring with Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk but has never boxed Anthony Joshua, says AJ will knock both Fury and Usyk out if and when he fights them in a third fight in the case of Usyk. Chisora says AJ has got it all going on now that he has found “the right trainer,” Ben Davison (who, of course, used to work with Fury).

Chisora says we better brace ourselves for seeing Joshua crowned as undisputed heavyweight king at age 34.

“AJ will knock Fury out in six rounds and stop Usyk in round four. I’m telling you now,” Chisora said seriously. “Because now he’s got the right dancing partner, his trainer. That guy (Davison) hasn’t stopped watching the two tapes of him fighting Usyk. Because he wants that fight badly, he wants the rematch. He wants Usyk to win the [second] fight with Fury. Yes……[AJ will become unified heavyweight champ]. I think the changes he’s made are Ben Davison and the people around him now.”

So, has “ War,” as Chisora is colorfully nicknamed, lost it, or is the warrior who has been in the sport for so many years and has, as such, picked up so much knowledge of something? But how could it come about for Joshua to fight both Fury and Usyk? If Usyk repeats his win over Fury, sure, the Ukrainian has said he is interested in a third fight with AJ. But might Fury retire if he is bested by Usyk a second time?

Who knows, but it is clear Chisora has made two bold predictions here. Doubtless, plenty of fans will lay into Chisora as a result. However, if – and it’s a big if – Joshua did fight and KO both Fury and Usyk, how hugely impressive would his resume and legacy become?

As for Chisora, who knows who he might fight in what he says will be his final two ring outings. Can Chisora go out a winner?