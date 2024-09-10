20 Years Ago Today: One Of The Nastiest Head-Spinning Knockouts Ever Seen In A British Ring

In terms of the most stunning, shocking, and just plain nasty one-punch knockouts this sport we so love has given us over the years, plenty stands out as THE most shocking, nasty, and memorable: think Sugar Ray Robinson KO Gene Fulmer, Manny Pacquiao KO Ricky Hatton, Julian Jackson KO Herol Graham, and more.

The two fighters that contested the lightly regarded WBU belt at 154 pounds on this day 20 years ago, Wayne Alexander and Takaloo (real name Merud Takalobigashi), were not huge names, but the one-punch KO Alexander scored over Takaloo was monstrously huge.

The two fought at the historic York Hall in the heart of London on September 10, 2004, and the head-spinning knockout Alexander scored shocked and disturbed even hardened and experienced ringside observers. London’s Alexander was 20-2 then, while the Iran-born Takaloo was 22-4. The sickening KO Alexander scored over Takaloo in the second round has lost none of its shock factor two decades on.

Under pressure from Takaloo, Alexander, in a half-crouch, exploded with a sizzling left hook that landed flush on Takaloo’s exposed jaw. His head swiveled violently from the force of the blow. Takaloo hit the deck hard and was deposited flat on his back. Takaloo had no chance of getting back up. It was, fellow fight fan, one helluva KO!

20 years on, this KO may not feature in too many of the greatest KO lists, but it sure deserves to be featured. Check it out now on YouTube if you haven’t ever seen this one. Or, for those fans who have seen it and feel brave enough, give it another view.

Some knockouts can turn a fight fan’s stomach. Wayne Alexander KO 2 Takaloo is one such KO. Thankfully, Takaloo was fine after suffering the blow from hell, with both men carrying on fighting for some years.

Alexander retired with a 24-3(18) record in 2006, and Takaloo retired with a 26-8(17) record in 2008. Together, they gave us some highlight reel knockouts.