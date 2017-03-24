Dereck Chisora-Robert Helenius rematch will be official eliminator; but is either fighter capable of giving Wilder a beating?

As fight fans may have read by now, British heavyweight warrior Dereck Chisora will travel to Finland for a rematch with Robert Helenius on May 27 (the month of May really looking like a great month for boxing, what with the heavyweight battle added to big fights including Canelo-Chavez and Brook-Spence).

A good, solid fight, one that will be a sequel to the controversial points win Helenius picked up in 2011 (British promoter Frank Warren calling the decision one of the worst he had ever seen at the time), Helenius-Chisora II could well prove entertaining. But, as an official WBC eliminator, the question has to be asked: is either Chisora, 26-7(18) or Helenius, 24-1(15) capable of defeating Deontay Wilder, or even of giving the reigning WBC king a tough fight?





Fans, many of which have criticised the quality of Wilder’s world title challengers – Eric Molina, Johann Duhaupas, Artur Szpilka, Chris Arreola and, last time out, Gerald Washington – might moan and groan again if “The Bronze Bomber” winds up fighting either Chisora or Helenius later this year. Wilder has said, many times, how he wants the big, big fights, the unification fights, but with a rematch with Bermane Stiverne a possibility, and also a fight with the May 27 winner a possibility, when will Wilder get the super fights?

We can only wait and see. As for who wins, Chisora or Helenius, this is quite a tough one. Chisora was judged by most to have won the first fight, yet Helenius was carrying a hand injury in the December 2011 battle. Chisora looked to have plenty left in his last fight, when he was closely out-pointed in an absolute thriller with Dillian Whyte, but it is possible that heroic effort was Chisora’s last great performance. How much did that brutal give and take war take out of the 33 year-old?

As to how much Helenius, also 33, has left, we don’t really know that either. Shocked and stopped by Wilder KO victim Duhaupas in April of last year, the Finn has won two in a row against so-so opposition since. A second distance fight looks a good bet for May 27, and whoever it is that has the fuller tank will get the decision. It’s a pick ’em fight.