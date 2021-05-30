Deontay Wilder wants his retribution in Tyson Fury’s blood

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder said earlier today that he wants his retaliation of Tyson Fury with his blood on July 24th.

A year and a half after his knockout loss to Fury, Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) still believes he was wronged by him with the gloves he wore. Because of that, Wilder wants to pay him back when they meet in their pay-per-view bout on July 24th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Deontay says the rationale for Fury trying to avoid giving him his contractual rematch was because of just plain cowardice on the British heavyweights’ part. He was afraid to fight him, so he talked away from his contract, but he has no choice but to fight him now that he’s lost his arbitration hearing.

“Of course, I look at it as a cowardly way of trying to move, trying to avoid me,” said Wilder to 78SPORTSTV.

The reason is obvious why Fury tried to get out of the contract with Deontay. It’s a dangerous fight for Fury. If he loses, he won’t get the big bank that he would have fighting Anthony Joshua in a big British bash involving all four heavyweight titles.

Wilder won’t be discouraged

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) still could have gotten out of the trilogy match with Wilder if he’d paid him a step aside, but it would have cost a lot.

“They can’t discourage me,” said Deontay Wilder. “They put hatred on my heart, and now I’m seeking revenge. This is a new me.

“This here is retaliation. We want it back in blood. That’s what they tried to do in front of the world. When you see those gloves flapping, going a 90-degree angle, keeping a smushed inform, that’s obvious right there,” said Wilder.

This time, Wilder’s team will need to make sure they check Fury’s gloves carefully so that they’re 100% certain there’s nothing funny going on.

While Team Wilder is at it, they need to have a plan in place to use in case Fury starts throwing rabbit punches like he did last year.

Wilder was pretty much done in the third round after being clubbed to the back of the head by Fury. That punch took Wilder’s legs away from him the rest of the night.

If Fury is going to start throwing rabbit punches, Wilder may need to take matters into his own hands if the referee isn’t going to lift a finger to help him.

Deontay Wilder’s new trainer Malik Scott: “Muhammad Ali is one of my greatest fighters of all time.

“He very was magical in the ring, but it was the things he beat outside the ring that truly got my attention. Deontay Wilder is the closest thing to that in this time.”

Wilder showed a lot of bravery to take his contract issues with Fury to an arbitrator because if he hadn’t done that, he would have been up the creek without a paddle.

“Many people said I was depressed. Some of them had my number,” said Wilder. “They could’ve called and asked if they really cared, especially if you’re in a position where others read what you’re writing. A lot of people want to be first [rather] than correct.”