Deontay Wilder to work with Eddie Hearn?

“That’s A Negative” – Deontay Wilder On Any Chance He’ll Work With Hearn

As soon as he made it known he is a free agent, one who is willing to work with “anyone out there” in order to make the biggest and best fights, all manner of promotional people have been looking at the possibility of working with former WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder – Eddie Hearn included. Speaking with IFL TV, Hearn said he would “absolutely love to make a Deontay Wilder-Andy Ruiz fight.”

Wilder-Ruiz was of course ordered by the WBC some time back, but since then nothing has happened. Now, with Wilder teasing some big and exciting news whilst out in Saudi Arabia for the huge Tommy Fury-Jake Paul affair, there are plenty of rumours floating around with regards to Wilder’s next fight. Will it be Francis Ngannou, maybe in two fights; one boxing, one MMA? Could it be a fourth fight with Tyson Fury for Wilder?

Something that seems to be off the list completely is a Wilder-Hearn hook up. Despite what the Matchroom boss said about very much wanting to work with Wilder, the feeling is not mutual.

“That’s a negative,” is all Wilder said to Pro Boxing Fans in response to being asked if he might work with Hearn any time soon.

It’s apparent Wilder still has plenty of issues with Hearn, stemming back to the time when Wilder and Shelly Finkel were at war with Hearn when trying to make that massive (still) Wilder-Anthony Joshua fight. Wilder may be willing to work with the mega-rich Saudi people, and other promoters. But not Hearn. No way. There is just too much animosity there from Wilder, this despite the fact that if he went with Hearn he could perhaps make very good money.

So, we all await Wilder’s next move. Wilder said in Saudi Arabia that “no fighter is safe” and that he has all the big names on his radar at this time. “Ain’t nobody out,” Wilder said. “Especially fighters at the top.” The guess here, the gut feeling here, is that Wilder does fight Ngannou. Out in Saudi Arabia. And it will be enormous.



