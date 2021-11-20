Andrade wants Charlo or Golovkin next after destroying Quigley

Demetrius Andrade made easy work of Jason Quigley last Friday night in stopping him in the second round to successfully hold onto his WBO middleweight title in Manchester, New Hampshire. The hapless Quigley was dropped three times in a fight before the referee called a halt to the contest in the second round.

Quigley was trying to time Andrade to land a big shot while he was on the attack, but his accuracy and reaction time weren’t what they needed to be for him to connect. His performance was pathetic, for want of a better word.

Andrade was able to repeatedly land straight lefts that put Quigley down, and there was nothing he could do about it.

After the second knockdown in round two, the referee stopped the fight because it was useless to let Quigley continue to get battered by the champion Andrade.

After the fight, the undefeated Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) let the boxing fans know that he’s interested in facing 160-lb champions Gennadiy Golovkin or Jermall Charlo next.

Those are two belt-holders that Andrade has been trying to get fight for quite a while, but they’ve been reluctant to share the ring with him for whatever reason.

The way that Andrade, 33, dealt with Quigley (19-2, 14 KOs) might be one reason why GGG and Charlo haven’t wanted to mix it up with him. Andrade is dangerous, and he’s got that southpaw stance that makes him a problem.

Andrade dares the champions to fight him

“I let everyone know that I’m definitely a horrible fighter and I’m looking for a payday, so please let this horrible fighter get this payday,” said Demetrius Andrade to iFL TV after his win over Quigley.

“I’m going to keep performing and keep doing what I need to do and keep people engaged and tuned in more, more and more, and keep delivering. Tell your heroes to get in the ring and let’s dance,” said Andrade.

“If they win, they win. If they lose, move on. You can still root them on, but the best man wins. I went out there and made the difference. Eddie [Hearn] didn’t make the difference. I made the difference.

“I have to go in there and fight. I’m getting the experience, I’m learning and I’m getting the fights in as I go and I’m listening to the adjustments that the fans are asking for and some of the promotion.

“I understand knockouts sell, but this is the sweet science and I’m going to do whatever it takes to win. If that’s by decision or knockout, just know I’m coming in to at least give a beating. Every opponent goes down and hits the canvas, so it’s always going to be excitement.

“It’s not about [Jermall] Charlo. It’s about what I have to do to get the champions in the ring. What they have to do. There are multiple champions, so whatever fight is reasonable and makes sense at the time given, we’re going to sit back and make it happen, of course.

“My answer has always been, yes. Win, lose or draw, I’m willing to do it, I’m ready to dance,” said Andrade about his willingness to take on Charlo or Golovkin next.