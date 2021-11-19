Demetrius Andrade vs. Jason Quigley – live action from New Hampshire

Demetrius Andrade is in action tonight defending his WBO 160-lb strap against the highly motivated Jason Quigley in New Hampshire. The fight will be shown on DAZN live.

Ireland’s Quigley is seen as a big undercard in this fight, but you can’t count him out because he’s got power and we saw Andrade hurt by Liam Williams earlier this year.

Boxing 247 will be giving live updates below of the action in the main portion of the card tonight:

In a thrilling contest, Kali Reiss (19-7-1, 5 KOs) retained her WBA World female super lightweight title with a 10 round split decision win over the game Jessie Camara (8-3). Along with the win, Reiss, 35, captured the vacant WBO title. The judges’ scores were as follows: 97-93, 97-93 for Kali, and 95-94 for Camara. Boxing 247 scored it for Reiss by a 97-93 score.

Andrade (30-0, 18 KOs) wants to make a statement by stopping the 30-year-old Quigley (19-1, 14 KOs) to use the victory to open the doors for a money fight against IBF middleweight champion Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin, WBC champion Jermall Charlo or Canelo Alvarez.

Undercard fights:

Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Jose Velasquez

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. McWilliams Arroyo

Kali Reis vs. Jessica Camara

‘Boo Boo’ Andrade needs to impress

Demetrius, 33, will need to be a lot more aggressive tonight for him to get a chance to fight the bigger names like Golovkin, Charlo, and Canelo.

Thus far, those guys see no reason to fight Andrade, as he’s not popular enough for them to want to take a risk in facing him.

In other words, the southpaw Andrade is more trouble than he’s worth at the moment, and he’s starting to run out of time to prove himself worthy of fights against those talents.

“I don’t care what anybody says. I step into the ring and I win every single time. That’s what matters,” said Demetrius Andrade to Punsh Drunk Boxing. “Jason Quigley is a somebody. Canelo wanted to fight him at one point.

“He’s 19-1, so stop screaming like I’m fighting nobody when I’m trying to fight somebody. Yeah, the guys that I’m fighting, they’re not the most popular guys out there, who are the most popular guys out there are the guys that I continue to knock on the door and try to fight.

“Other than them, there’s nobody else. So we’re going to get in there with young, hungry guys that want to make a statement or are prospects or are journeymen that have another opportunity,” said Andrade.

Demetrius ready for Quigley

“I know the Irish are coming, but it’s my town. We’re going to give the people the experience they need and have a great time,” said Demetrius Andrade.

“I won’t know until I get in there,” said Andrade when asked what’s good about Quigley. “He fights this time, I fight that style, everybody is different. Once I get in there and see, I’m going to make those adjustments quickly and we’re going to get started.

“Of course, I want to hit people hard and start off fast. I’m fighting another human being with a will. I’m not just fighting somebody where it’s ‘out,’ you know?” said Andrade.

“So, we’re going to put him to the test early, wear him down and take him to the deep waters and sink him,” said Demetrius about Quigley. “That’s just the game plan overall all the time.”