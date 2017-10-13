Demetrius Andrade talks Alantez Fox fight

Undefeated two-time junior middleweight world champion, Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade chimed in on his upcoming 12 round middleweight bout with undefeated Alantez Fox when he makes his return to HBO® that will take place on Saturday, October 21st from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.

(Photo credit: Megan Cambra)





The bout will be the live co-feature of an HBO Boxing After Dark tripleheader card that will feature Jazreel Corrales defending the WBA World Super Featherweight Title against undefeated Alberto Machado and Ryan Burnett taking on Zhanat Zhakiyanov (tape delay) in a Bantamweight Unification Bout. The HBO telecast will begin at 10:05 p.m. ET/PT.

Andrade has been training at the Big 6 Gym in his native Providence, and he is ready to make a statement on October 21st.

“Its me again! Camp is going well. I’m getting some quality tall guys for sparring and working on implementing my gameplan for the fight. I’m on schedule weight wise, and feeling good. We’re just about a week away. I’m excited to get back on HBO, and the fans are excited about the likelihood of future matchups with some of the other stars in the division. First things first, and that means I have to take care of business against Alantez Fox on October 21st,” said Andrade.





Host of the October 21st event, Turning Stone Resort Casino is an award-winning destination resort, which continues to distinguish itself as a premier venue for fight-of-the-year level boxing. The October event will mark Turning Stone’s 23rd nationally-televised boxing event, cementing the resort as a leading destination for nationally-televised combat sports. Turning Stone is celebrated for its noteworthy boxing events such as boxing legend Mike Tyson selecting the resort as the venue for his world debut as a promoter, Muhammad Ali’s daughter Laila Ali made her boxing debut at Turning Stone and in April 2015, Turning Stone was selected to host “Fight of the Year” contender – Matthysse vs. Provodnivkov – over arenas in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Miami. Turning Stone features world-class amenities including four hotels, more than 20 signature restaurants and dining options, two spas, an all-new 125,000 square foot Las Vegas style gaming floor, a cabaret-style Showroom, a 5,000 seat arena, five golf courses, several bars, cocktail lounges and nightlife venues with live entertainment every weekend.

Tickets for this highly anticipated matchup are on sale now and available for $65 for ringside seats and others priced at $25, $30, $40 and $49, plus any applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Turning Stone Resort Box Office, by calling 315-361-7469 or online at Ticketmaster (www.ticketmaster.com).

