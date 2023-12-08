“Day Of Reckoning” Wilder – Parker, Joshua – Wallin Card Has “Reduced” PPV; Tickets On Sale Today!

Let’s face it: the stacked card that will take place on December 23 in Saudi Arabia is one that could so easily have seen an increase in pay-per-view fees.

With eight fights, most of them very good quality match-ups indeed, the various broadcasters around the world who will put the card out on PPV could have bumped up the fee by some margin. But, in a refreshing change to the various examples of greed we so often see these days, this has not been the case.

Turki Alalshikh, writing on X, stated how the upcoming card is “for all boxing fans” and how he and his Saudi team gave instructions to the various broadcasters to keep the PPV fees down.

“We are proud to be hosting one of the most exciting nights of boxing that has ever been seen. Every single fight on this card could have been the headliner!” Alalshikh wrote. “We want all boxing fans to be able to join this evening with us, so we have requested that all of our broadcast partners reduce the pay-per-view to these prices to offer exceptional value for the fans.”

The PPV fee will be: $39.99 in the US and Canada, £19.99 in the UK, and $21.99 across the rest of the world. Tickets are on sale now here.

Fans have got a superb value-for-money show here, there is no doubt. Plenty of us have at times moaned and groaned about pay-per-view prices, as well as the fact that there are just too many pay-per-view cards these days. But there really are zero complaints as far as “The Day of Reckoning” is concerned. In a day when a big fight can command a pay-per-view fee of around $80 to $90 in the US, it’s come as good news indeed that this stacked card will cost a fight fan around half that.

For a reminder of the full eight fights that will go down on December 23:

– Anthony Joshua – Otto Wallin

– Deontay Wilder – Joseph Parker

– Jarrell Miller – Daniel Dubois

– Dmitry Bivol – Lyndon Arthur

– Jai Opetaia – Ellis Zorro

– Filip Hrgovic – Mark De Mori

– Arslanbek Makhmudov – Agit Kabayel

– Frank Sanchez – Junior Fa

The two big fights here are the Joshua-Wallin and Wilder-Parker fights, in part because the two former heavyweight champions who have seemingly been circling one another for years will at last fight each other next year (providing they both win on December 23!)

But for some, the fight of the night could be the heavyweight fight between the ever-so-controversial Jarrell Miller and Daniel Dubois. Some people argue Miller, who has failed way more than one drug test during his career, does not deserve to be on such a big card/stage. And this way of thinking is easy to understand. But Miller – who put out a message on social media this week that says he has undergone five tests with VADA in the space of seven days, all of which he has passed – might just push Dubois hard, and vice versa, and we could get a great fight.

There is much to look forward to with the December 23 card, and fans will not have to fork out a bundle for once.