De La Hoya Says Preliminary Talks Have Begun For Canelo Golovkin III – could it happen on May 4th?

As fight fans know, world middleweight champ/super-middleweight titlist Canelo Alvarez is scheduled to return to action on May 4, over Cinco de Mayo weekend, in Las Vegas – against TBA. There are a few fighters in the frame as far as who the opponent/challenger might be, including Danny Jacobs, David Lemieux, Jermall Charlo and, apparently, Gennady Golovkin.





As per a piece from ESPN Houston, Oscar De La Hoya said that preliminary talks have begun between he and Golovkin regrading the third fight of the intense rivalry with Canelo.

“Canelo Alvarez is fighting two to three times this year, and fighting the very best,” Oscar said. “Last night, I had preliminary talks with Golovkin’s people. So we threw it out there about fighting for a third time. Cinco de Mayo is the biggest week in boxing in Las Vegas. So we’re starting talks. Canelo is open to anything. Canelo is a fighter who wants to fight anybody to be great, and so a third fight is a possibility. We’re starting discussions and we’ll see where it leads from there.”

It would of course be great if Canelo and GGG – currently tied up with a draw and one close win for Canelo – fought again as soon as May 4, but it’s way too soon to get excited. The third clash between these two, one of the biggest possible fights in all of boxing, would need far more than just under four months of hype/promotion and build-up, one would think anyway. It’s great news that Canelo is aiming to fight three times this year though, and as long as he does get that third and likely final fight with GGG at some point in 2019, that would be good enough. We can stand to wait for it until, say, September.





Of course no-one would say no to seeing the fight happen on May 4, but it does seem unlikely. Still, let’s see how these preliminary talks go. Golovkin has, as we know, yet to decide his future as far as which network he will sign with. Might GGG go with DAZN, the way Canelo has?