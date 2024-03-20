De La Hoya Assures Sponsors: Ryan Garcia is Back on Track

Promoter De La Hoya has sent a message to sponsors jumping ship that Ryan Garcia is back on track, training hard, and looking good in preparing for his fight against WBC light welterweight champion Devin Haney on April 20th on DAZN PPV at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

De La Hoya reveals that some sponsors of the Haney vs. Garcia event pulled out due to the “stories” Ryan posted on social media.

Oscar says the sparring video leaked this week of Ryan (24-1, 2Os) obliterating his opponents showed that his speed, power, and conditioning likely surprised people.

Many fans and media members question whether the 25-year-old Ryan is mentally disturbed and 100% focused on the difficult task he has against unbeaten Haney (31-0, 15 KOs).

This is the type of fighter who, even if Ryan were at his physical and mental best, would have a tough time defeating. However, with Ryan seemingly distracted, focusing on his different causes and seemingly more interested in things that have nothing to do with his boxing career, he has very little chance of defeating Haney.

Ryan’s Sparring Footage Eases Doubts

“There were some people concerned just like everybody else in the world when Ryan Garcia posted a couple of stories or whatever it was,” said promoter Oscar De La Hoya to Fighthype about some sponsors pulling out of the April 20th event between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia on DAZN PPV at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Ryan did look excellent in his sparring video, but the guys that he was fighting weren’t slick like Haney, who will likely be tying him up, moving, and making it difficult for him to land his big power shots.

Haney is the King of spoilers, and his tactics are as follows:

– Holding

– Moving

– Straight-arming

– Wrestling

– Roughhouse tactics

– Hitting on the break

“As you can see, posting his boxing videos, he looked in great shape,” said De La Hoya about the leaked sparring video of Ryan Garcia destroying sparring partners their week. “I’m pretty sure people were surprised by his speed and his power and conditioning,” said De La Hoya.