Canelo’s Price Tag for Benavidez: A Cool $150-200 Million

Canelo Alvarez wants a cool “$150-200 million” for a fight against David Benavidez, a sum seemingly beyond the reach of any well-known American promotional companies. That money will make a U.S. promoter’s eyes water and make Benavidez unhappy.

The Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KO) points out that the money being offered to him for a fight against Benavidez is a mere $25 million more than what he would get fighting anyone else.

“If a promoter comes to me and offers me 150 or 200 million, I fight tomorrow. If that’s on the table, I’ll fight him tomorrow,” said Canelo to the media about the 150-200 he wants to fight against Benavidez.

“That’s the reason I fight with him because the only thing he brings to the table is 25 [million] more,” said Canelo.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. made $300 million for his 2015 fight against Manny Pacquiao. When you look at the huge purse he received, it’s logical for Canelo to be masking for a massive amount of dough to take on a bigger risk against a younger fighter on the top of his game.

If Canelo loses or looks bad against Jaime Munguia on May 4th, he can forget about his chances of getting the huge dough to fight Benavidez from one of the promoters. It’s a dangerous fight for Canelo where he could lose or struggle to win, and that would be viewed as a loss.

Canelo sees a fight between him and Benavidez as one of the biggest in the sport. For U.S boxing fans, it would be bigger than the British heavyweight match that UK fans are salivating over between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

The Saudis are the ones that are bankrolling the heavyweight fights, and they may not be interested in seeing Canelo fight Benavidez for the kind of money that they’re expected to pay Fury and Joshua.