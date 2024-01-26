DAZN Weights: Munguia vs. Ryder – Canelo Sweepstakes on the Line

Jaime Munguia (42-0, 33 KOs) and the hard-working John Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) both weighed 167.8 pounds on Friday ahead of Saturday’s bout.

Munguia and Ryder will headline a twelve-round contest at super middleweight on DAZN at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, with the hopes of being the one that wins the Canelo Alvarez sweepstakes grand prize to meet the Mexican superstar to battle him for his undisputed 168-lb championship.

Canelo has yet to name his opponent for May 4th on Cinco de Mayo holiday weekend, but it’s believed that Munguia is one of the fighters in the running.

Ryder could ruin those plans by beating Munguia to take his spot potentially. However, his chances of getting a rematch with Canelo are slim due to his loss last year in May against the superstar.

Munguia: The Golden Boy Favorite

The Golden Boy star Munguia is the oddsmakers’ favorite to win on Saturday night, and it will take the perfect performance from Ryder for him to cause the upset.

Given these high ratings, Munguia is ranked #1 WBO and #2 WBC based on his wins over Gonzalo Gaston Coria and Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

Some boxing fans feel that Munguia doesn’t deserve to be rated so highly after his wins over those fighters, as Coria is a complete unknown, and Derevyanchenko is 38. Munguia almost lost to him.

The sanctioning bodies have their reasons for giving Munguia a high ranking without him proving himself against someone good like Caleb Plant or David Morrell Jr.

Beyond Canelo

Ryder and Munguia have more to gain in their fight on Saturday besides a possible shot against Canelo. Munguia wants to show that he’s not a fake.

“This is a chance for us to go 4-4, and what a great fight this is,” said Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn about this Saturday’s main event contest between John Ryder and Jaime Munguia.

“It’s two guys that have earned the respect of their divisions. Of course, Jaime Munguia is now up at super middleweight. John Ryder, whose career could have gone very differently.

A split decision, controversial losses to Billy Joe Saunders and Callum Smith for the world title, and a tremendous performance in Guadalajara against Canelo Alvarez.

“This guy is all action. Jaime Mungia is one of my favorite fighters to watch, and Fernando Beltran knows what he’s doing. He’s got him to 42-0,” said Hearn.