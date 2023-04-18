Davis vs. Garcia: Gervonta trying to make “purse bet” official for fight against Ryan

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis said he’s been in contact with Ryan Garcia’s adviser Guadalupe Valencia to try and make their purse bet “official” for Saturday’s fight so that he can collect even more money if he comes out victorious at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

(Photo credit: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions).

Tank (28-0, 26 KOs) and Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) will put their unbeaten records on the line when they meet for their 136-lb catchweight fight on Showtime PPV. If Tank gets his way, Ryan’s purse for the fight will also be at stake.

That said, it’s anyone’s guess about how serious Gervonta is about his purse bet. He could lose the fight, and if that happens, Ryan will be making a ton of money. Of course, that’s assuming that Tank will hold up his side of the bet by giving up his purse. Predictably, Tank will refuse to give up his purse.

Ryan & Tank made their grand arrivals today in Las Vegas and met with the press to discuss their mega-fight.

“It means everything. We’re putting everything on the line. From where I come from, it’s big,’ said Gervonta Davis at the Grand arrivals today in Las Vegas for his fight with Ryan Garcia on Saturday.

“This is the top level. I’m ready. I’m trying to make it official. I’ve been calling his adviser and things like that. Hopefully, we can get it done,” Tank said about his attempts at making the purse bet with Garcia “official” for Saturday.

“We are family. I’ve been with [trainer] Calvin [Ford] since I was seven years old. We are family. We stick together. We have our ups and downs, and most importantly, we have loyalty,” Tank said.

“That’s a big thing with our group. We stick together, and that’s what it is. My first goal was to win a belt. I think everybody that started boxing, I think their first goal is to win a belt. I thought that I’d be in Vegas having a big fight here.

“I’m excited. This is a dream come true, and I won’t let my people down. You got to tune in. It’s something you don’t want to miss. I’m definitely going to put my work in. I hope he comes ready. If not, it’s going to be an early night,” said Tank Davis.