David Nyika Seeks ‘Rocky’ Moment Against Cruiserweight King Jai Opetaia

David Nyika says he will show the world that he can defeat IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia in 48 hours when they meet this Wednesday, January 8th, in Australia. Opetaia-Nyika will be shown live on DAZN.

The unbeaten Challenger Nyika (10-0, 9 KOs) is getting his ‘Rocky’ moment, being selected as a replacement opponent on two weeks’ notice to challenge the King of the cruiserweight division, Opetaia (26-0, 20 KOs).

It would be a big upset if the 6’6″ Nyika, 29, defeats Opetaia, but it’s possible. He looked very vulnerable in his rematch against Mairis Briedis on May 18th and didn’t look like he wanted part of going to war once he started feeling the pain. Nyika is just as powerful and tough as Briedis. The difference is he’s young, and he’s also a lot taller.

Eddie Hearn: “The way that this fight unfolded, this main event. Jai Opetaia was due a mandatory defense. We had Cinkara. Okay, good fighter, not the best, but we have to deal with it. All of a sudden, Cinkara is out and injured.

“Nick called me, and we started going down the list. We get to Nyika. He called me back and said, ‘David Nyika wants the fight.’ I’m like, ‘No.’ I couldn’t believe it. We are so lucky to get this fight. Fair play to Nyika. This is what fighters should do.

“It’s a life-changing opportunity and he sees something, which we will come onto shortly. David, I didn’t expect this opportunity to come when it did, but massive belief in you. You were the one to pull the trigger. You were the one to say, ‘Let’s do it,’ and destiny awaits in 48 hours.”

David Nyika: “I’ve trained hard. I’ve got just as much heart and just as much grit as Jai obviously has the experience that I don’t possess. I’m going to prove to everybody in 48 hours the capability that I have and the ability to become the new cruiserweight world champion.”

Eddie Hearn: “What’s behind that division when that time comes and that phone call comes? Is it the sparring that you had or the belief in your ability? I saw the pictures on your wall, saying, ‘I will knock Jai Opetaia out.’ You belief this was the right time for you?”

David Nyika: “I believe I can beat anybody. But anyone in front of me. I’ve worked with the best cruiserweight and the best heavyweights in the world. I can beat anybody, and I’ll show everybody that in 48 hours. That’s all it takes. I’ve prepared for this for the last 15 years. I’ve never aimed for any lower than the top. This is my opportunity and my chance to prove to the world exactly why I’m here.”