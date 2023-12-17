David Morrell destroys Sena Agbeko by second knockout – Boxing results

WBA “regular” super middleweight champion David Morrell (10-0, 9 KOs) made easy work of #9 ranked contender Sena Agbeko (28-3, 22 KOs), gleefully hammering him at will with huge shots to score a second round TKO on Saturday night at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Agbeko looked doomed the moment the fight started, as he was getting hammered by a smiling 25-year-old Morrell, and he didn’t have anything to keep the Cuban talent off.

Morrell went for the finish in the second round, tagging Agbeko with powerful rights, lefts, and head-snapping uppercuts. Agbeko, looking badly hurt, needed saving by the referee, who waived off the massacre. The time of the stoppage was at 1:43 of round two.

Agbeko made a mistake was retreating to the corner and looking for opportunities to counter Morrell. That didn’t work for him, as Morrell teed off with lefts and rights. One left down the middle appeared to badly stun the 31-year-old Agbeko, making it necessary for the referee to step in and stop the contest.

Sadly, this was Showtime’s final broadcast for boxing after 37 years, and it’s a shame that it must end after all this time. Morrell was an excellent fighter for them to have in the main event. It’s too bad that he didn’t have a better opponent across from him.

The victory for Morrell may have put the scare in David Benavidez and his dad, Jose Benavidez Sr. If there were any doubts in the mind of Benavidez that he needed to stay away from Morrell, he got the answer tonight that he needs to avoid this guy if he wants to stay on track for a fight with undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez in September of next year.

Morrell wants the best possible opponent he can get for his next fight. Gatekeeper Caleb Plant would be an ideal opponent, but he’s looking for a fight with the better-known and older Jermall Charlo.

He probably wouldn’t want to take any chances against Morrell because it’s not a fight that he would have a good chance of winning.