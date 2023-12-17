Josh Kelly stuns Ramirez at the Beacon of Light – Boxing Results

In front of a roaring Sunderland crowd, Josh Kelly turned the lights out on Placido Ramirez in the third round at the jam-packed Beacon of Light, courtesy of a brutal uppercut that had Ramirez counting stars instead of the referee’s count.

This electrifying win catapults Kelly into the big league, putting him in the queue for the IBO world super welterweight title. Not just a flash in the pan, Kelly, the former Olympian, is also the WBO’s top dog and has the IBF nodding in approval.

‘Pretty Boy’ isn’t shy about his wishlist either. He’s gunning for some heavyweight domestic showdowns with names like Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Junior. After laying down a knockout that’ll be talked about for the rest of the year, Kelly’s message is crystal clear: he’s ready to take on any and all comers.

In his own words to DAZN: “It was destiny, the city showed up, and we painted the town Red and White tonight. Everything clicked like a well-oiled machine. I’m gunning for the big local scraps or a shot at the world title. You know the names on my list – Eubank and Benn – I’m right here, ready and waiting after that kind of show-stopping performance. Bring them to my backyard.”

Kalle Sauerland, the bigwig at Wasserman Boxing, was all praises: “Josh practically launched Ramirez into orbit with that punch. It was a masterclass setup with the jab, but that uppercut? Pure cinema. He’s the top of the heap, so 2024’s going to be packed with blockbuster fights. Josh is a promoter’s dream – he’s all about getting in the ring with the best, no fuss, no muss.”

In other bouts of the night, Newcastle’s Dan Toward cruised to a 2-0 professional record, outclassing Nikolas Dzurnak and taking him down on the way to a 60-53 points triumph.

And then there’s Tom Welland, one of British boxing’s rising stars. He delivered a masterclass against Yuri Zanoli, flooring him in the opening act and then running the show, wrapping it up with a 60-53 points win.

Tursynbay Kulakhmet 60-54 Fouad El Massoudi

Andrei Dascalu 59-56 Angel Emilov

Harvey Lambert 40-35 Fabio Cascone

Tom Welland 60-53 Yuri Zanoli

Ben Marksby 59-56 Kurt Jackson

Travis Waters WTKO6 Mykhailo Sovtus

Dan Toward 60-53 Nikolas Dzurnak

Josh Kelly WKO3 Placido Ramirez

All Results