David Haye says we’ll never again see the Tyson Fury who beat Klitschko, wants to see Fury-Bellew fight

It seems almost an eternity ago now when, sat together in the Sky Sports studio, heavyweights David Haye and Tyson Fury were hyping up their upcoming fight. It never happened, and then, after a failed second attempt to get the fascinating fight on, it was clear Haye and Fury would never fight. Now, all these years later, Haye is retired, his career looked at, by and large, as a case of what might have been, while Fury has just made his ring return after having had over two years out.





But Haye, in speaking with The Sun, says Fury will never again reach the heights he once did. Haye feels we will never again see the Fury who, in 2015, outboxed and outfoxed Wladimir Klitschko. Haye now wants to see Fury fight his two-time conqueror Tony Bellew – and Haye says he isn’t sure who wins.

“I would like to see Bellew in there with Fury, I think that would be a great fight,” Haye said. “Bellew has proved his credentials at heavyweight by beating me twice when no-one gave him really gave him a shot. I don’t believe Fury is the man of old. I believe the Tyson Fury that beat Wladimir Klitschko would handle Bellew pretty easily but I’m not sure that guy will ever be seen again.”

Fury, next set to fight a TBA in Belfast on August 18 on the Carl Frampton card, has said he has zero interest in fighting “small guy” Bellew, that he wouldn’t want to hurt him. But Fury’s words lost all credibility when it was announced he would face Sefer Seferi in his ring return – the Albanian being even smaller than Bellew. Let’s see who Fury fights in his second comeback fight, but don’t go expecting the opponent to be a formidable foe. The comeback will be a slow and steady one, so says (as he said from the beginning) Frank Warren.

But Haye is not alone in wanting to see Fury and Bellew tangle. Another fight that, when it was first spoken of (by Bellew) was pretty much laughed at as a mismatch, Fury-Bellew now has the look of a most interesting battle.





Meanwhile, Haye’s heavyweight hope Joe Joyce romped to 5-0 with an easy one-round blowout last night, and the Commonwealth champ may now target a fight with Hughie Fury, the current British heavyweight champion. That fight would also prove very attractive to the fans.