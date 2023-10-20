David Benavidez Says After He’s “Done At 168” He Wants Dmitry Bivol At 175

David Benavidez, who has a potentially tough and tricky fight with Demetrius Andrade set for November 25 (this one of the final fights to be given to us by Showtime), is already looking at what he plans to do after he’s accomplished all he can accomplish as a super middleweight.

It’s no secret Benavidez badly wants a fight with Canelo Alvarez (and recently, Eddie Hearn stated that, in his opinion, if Benavidez looks good in beating Andrade, he will likely get the Canelo fight next year) – but the unbeaten warrior is also eyeing a big name at 175 pounds.

Speaking with ES News, Benavidez, 27-0(23), said he wants to fight Dmitry Bivol once he makes the move up to light heavyweight.

“After I’m done with 168, I’m going up to 175, and that’s the first fight I want. I want Bivol at 175,” Benavidez said. “We had some great sparring sessions. He’s a great boxer. I’m really competitive. I want to be the best. When I was young and fat, everyone said I wasn’t going to be nothing, and that’s where the fighting spirit comes from.”

Benavidez, a genuine fan-favorite with his exciting style, along with his genuine willingness to face the best possible opposition, is for sure blessed with a ton of fighting spirit. Who doesn’t like watching this guy fight? The Andrade fight and Benavidez’ willingness to take it, when slick southpaw Andrade, unbeaten himself at 32-0(19), has been avoided by a number of other guys, proves how old-school the 26-year-old is as far as picking no cherries.

If Benavidez can get through Andrade – who at age 35 knows he will not get another fight this big if he loses next month – the drum will be banged for that Canelo fight. And then, whether he beats Canelo or not, Benavidez is looking at taking on the man who just might be the best light heavyweight in the world right now. Yeah, Benavidez is a real dude for sure. And he makes for great action fights.

Can Benavidez beat Andrade, Canelo, and Bivol? Maybe he can. And maybe he will.