David Benavidez on Caleb Plant: “I’m going to break his f***ing mouth”

David Benavidez intends on putting a whipping on Caleb Plant that he won’t soon forget on March 25th on Showtime PPV. Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) has had enough of Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) and his trash-talking.

Plant will need to show a lot more against Benavidez than what we saw of him in his last fight against the washed Anthony Dirrell last October.

All that running around that Plant did in that fight won’t win him many, if any, rounds against Benavidez because he’s going to be coming forward all night, impressing the judges with his aggression.

Boxing fans will be disappointed if they see a one-sided fight with Benavidez winning by default due to all the movement from Plant. The Plant that we saw in his impressive victories over Mike Lee, Vincent Feigenbutz and Caleb Truax will make it interesting.

If Plant brings that kind of heat, Benavidez will face some adversity for a change, which has been sorely missing in his recent fights against David Lemieux, Kyrone Davis, Ronald Ellis, and Roamer Alexis Angulo.

“We don’t like each other. Because he’s a p***y,” said David Benavidez to ESNEWS when asked why he dislikes Caleb Plant. He thinks he’s the s**t. He treats everyone like s**t, and he thinks he’s the second coming of Mayweather, but he really ain’t s**t.

“I’m going to expose his a**, and that’s an entirely different motivation. Every boxer has a fighter that they don’t like, and it brings the best out of them. It might bring the best out of him, too, so we’re here to give the fans a great fight.

“We’ve been preparing accordingly. I’ve been preparing really good, and he’s been preparing really good, so let’s give the fans a hell of a fight.

“What really got me to the level first was sparring Kelly Pavlik first,” said Benavidez about his early development. “He gave me the opportunity, especially at the time when everyone was looking at me like I was a fat kid. Everybody was talking s**t.

“So, I got in there, and we worked. Sparring him and knowing what kind of champion he was gave me the motivation and belief in myself that I needed. And then from there, I went and sparred Golovkin, and I had a hell of a spar with Golovkin.

“I sparred him for four years. That there put the monster inside of me. It showed me how to handle that type of power, and be able to handle that type of IQ. It got my IQ higher. I had a lot of respect for Golovkin. He was the one. I kind of see him as a mentor.

“He was like a friend, helping me out, letting me train at his training camp, so I’m very grateful for that. I feel like that was the turning point that made me into the Mexican monster that I am today.

“It’s going to be a great fight,” said Benavidez about the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia match on April 15th. “I don’t want to pick anybody. I want to be there and see it. It’s going to be a great fight and one of the best fights of 2023, and I’m very excited to see it,” said Benavidez.



