Oscar De La Hoya says Andy Ruiz Jr can KO Deontay Wilder

Oscar De La Hoya says he thinks former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr can KO Deontay Wilder in their fight that is expected to take place possibly in May.

De La Hoya believes the former WBC champion Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) can potentially knock out Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) with a single headshot, but he’ll need to be careful that he doesn’t get caught.

It’s one of those fights where either guy can get stopped, depending on which of the two lands first. What gives Wilder a good shot of winning is how careful he is now about getting hit.

He’s not as willing to let his hands go as he used to after getting stopped twice by Tyson Fury. As a result, Ruiz is going to have to have a hard time trying to land his powerful combinations because is a lot more mobile now than he was when Fury got to him.

The WBC ordered Wilder & Ruiz to fight in a title eliminator to determine the mandatory for Fury’s belt.

Wilder wants the fourth fight with Fury because he feels he was cheated in all three of them, and if he get another opportunity, he’ll take it out of the referee’s hands by putting him down long enough to where there are no doubts.

To get that fight, Wilder must beat Ruiz because Fury likely won’t bother fighting him again without being forced.

“Not a handful, brother. Forty fights,” said Oscar De La Hoya to Fighthype about Golden Boy Promotions, having promoted Deontay Wilder for much of his career.

“That’s a good fight. I love Deontay. He’s a one-punch banger who can knock you out with either hand. But Ruiz is a fighter who you look at him, and you’re like, ‘Nah, he can’t beat me,’ and what does he do? He beats the very best.

“He knocked out Anthony Joshua, which was the shock of the century. I think Andy Ruiz can do the same thing to Deontay if he catches him. Deontay is a very different fighter from Joshua.

“He’s a smarter fighter; he’s a more passionate fighter. Deontay is smarter. He can use his distance He has that powerful jab, right hand. The only thing that worries me is the chin of Deontay.

“So if Ruiz catches him, it’s lights out. Everybody knows that, but he has to catch him. I think it’s going to be a good fight,” said De La Hoya about the Wilder vs. Ruiz match.



