David Benavidez & Morrell Jr agreed for Oct/Nov on Showtime PPV

Promoter Sampson Lewkowicz reports that undefeated David Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) and WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr (9-0, 8 KOs) have agreed to a fight for October or November.

Benavidez is showing a lot of courage in taking this fight against Morrell because it’s a bad-style match-up for him, and he’s got a lot to lose if he gets beaten.

It’s good that Benavidez has decided to fight the talented 25-year-old Morrell Jr after talking up a fight with him months ago, he went quiet after the former Cuban amateur star destroyed Yamaguchi Falcao in a first round knockout on April 22nd.

It was the combination of Benavidez looking poor against the light hitting Caleb Plant and Morrell Jr’s first round destruction of Falco seemed to cause the ‘Mexican Monster’ to clam up, not talking and seeming to realize what he could potentially lose out on if he were to be obliterated in the same manner.

On paper, this is a nightmarish opponent for Benavidez because Morrell Jr is a much stronger, more athletic, and equally technical fighter as Caleb Plant. Benavidez had all he could handle from Plant for seven rounds last March, and he’s lucky the Tennessee native gassed out in the second half because h would have lost that fight.

“It’s a fight we want,” said David Morrell Jr’s co-promoter Leon Margules of Warriors Boxing to Fight Freaks Unite about the Benavidez fight. “We have an agreement. This is the plan,” Sampson Lewkowicz said about the Morrell Jr vs. Benavidez fight. “We are with the same network. It will be more competitive than it would be with Canelo Alvarez. “I believe Canelo wouldn’t go past six rounds with Benavidez and Morrell. It’s a great fight for the public.”

Hopefully, Lewkowicz knows what he’s getting Benavidez into by matching him against Morrell Jr because this isn’t Caleb Plant or David Lemieux that he’s going up against.

“The winner can be next in line to fight Canelo. I’m the real monster, and I’m ready to prove it in the ring,” said Morrell.

A loss here for Benavidez will bring him back to square one, leaving him in a position where he would be toiling away in obscurity once again.

If Benavidez moves up to 175, where he arguably should be fighting given his massive frame, he could wind up getting schooled by WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in the same fashion as Gilberto Ramirez.

The fight that Benavidez has been pining away for against Canelo since 2017 will be gone forever if he loses to Morrell. Instead, it’ll be Morrell that winds up facing Canelo and unless he, too is avoided by the Mexican as he’s done with Benavidez for the last five years.