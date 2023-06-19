Crawford’s trainer BoMac expects excuses from Spence after he loses

Terence Crawford’s long-time trainer Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre is already predicting an excuse from Errol Spence Jr after he loses on July 29th. BoMac says Spence & his team will “move the goalposts” and come up with an excuse to explain away the loss.

BoMac sounds paranoid, as if he’s afraid that Spence will muddy the water after the fight, making excuses and coming up with something to explain to the fans what went wrong.

IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) has never tasted defeat, a fighter that has breezed through his first 28 fights in his career without being troubled. He’d faced bigger punchers than Crawford and knocked them out.

WBO 147-lb champion Crawford would be making a mistake if he gets the idea that he’s going to try and knock out Spence because that would put him in harm’s way. That’s nowhere the former three-division world champion wants to be.

Crawford hasn’t fought anyone at Spence’s level at 147, and his experience in this weight class, 140 & 135, was limited to guys like Jeff Horn, Julius Indongo, and Ray Beltran. In other words, no one near as good as Spence.

BoMac feels good about the many trainers and boxing pundits that are picking Crawford to win, as he sees this as proof that his fighter will win. Of course, that doesn’t mean anything.

The reality is, Crawford’s experience has been against lesser guys his entire career, so when guessing how he’ll do against Spence, it’s impossible.

“Those are real boxing fans. Those trainers are the ones in the gym for years, and they see what type of fighter Terrence is, and I see it too,” said BoMac McIntyre to Fight Hub TV when asked about the many trainers that are picking Terence Crawford to beat Errol Spence Jr.

“I’m not surprised that 99.9 percent of trainers picked Terence. The only person who is probably not picking Terence is [his coach] Derrick James.”

It doesn’t matter if the other trainers are picking Crawford. They could be wrong, and he is 35. That’s old, and he looked slower than he’d been previously in his last fight against David Avanesyan last December.

“I don’t know, man, I look good against you if you stood in front of me. Am I right or wrong?” said BoMac when told that Spence is good at cutting off the ring on his opponents, using his high-volume punch output to defeat them.

Hopefully, Crawford won’t be running around the ring all night, making it an ugly fight to try and win a decision over Spence because this is an expensive PPV, going for $84.99 on Showtime. Fans don’t want to see a bunch of running from Crawford, trying to win a decision.

“Terence is a different man, and the world knows that. That’s why he’s a favorite. That’s why the majority of the picks is going Terence’s way,” said BoMac.

“So obviously, Terence knows how to take away whatever a fighter might be sending that’s standing in front of him to take it away from him to make him look ordinary.

“There’s been many fighters out there that say, ‘Thi is going to be his greatest test, and it looks like a sparring match, and then he doesn’t get any credit. I bet you this. I bet you when ‘Bud’ beats his a**, it’s going to be an excuse.

“They’re going to move the goalpost back a little bit further. Something; they are going to come up with something. Watch. I would say something bad about Errol, but I might get threatened for my life again.

“I think it’s a rematch clause in there. I think even if they go up to 154, if I’m not mistaken, that’s probably, ideally, what we should do. Is to move up and go after who’s ever up there

“It’s probably getting close because he’s accomplished a lot in the game, so maybe he should,” said BoMac about Crawford retiring after he moves up to 154 and goes after the top dog, whoever that is.

“It’ll be a historic way out. Top five. It’s a blessing. Fighters like that don’t come around often. They challenge themself to get to that next level,” said BoMac about his belief that Crawford will be top five all time when he retires.