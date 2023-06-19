Evander Holyfield previews Spence vs. Crawford for July 29th showdown

Former two-division world champion Evander Holyfield believes the Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford fight will be a “technical” one that will come down to which of the two can get to the other fighter first on July 29th.

Holyfield feels that the fighter with the stronger will on the night will come out ahead in the welterweight undisputed championship fight between IBF, WBA & WBC champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) and WBO champ Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs).

It will be interesting to see if Spence can force Crawford into a war of attrition. Crawford is an excellent mover, and in the fights that he’s had where he took some big shots, he got on his bike and boxed to stay out of harm’s way.

We might see that from Crawford in this fight if he doesn’t feel comfortable staying in the pocket against the bigger, more robust, and more rugged Spence.

Spence-Crawford will meet in the headliner on Showtime PPV next month on July 29th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The PPV price for the event is $84.99, which some boxing fans have complained about, but it’s better than being charged $100.

The organizers of the Spence-Crawford event likely realized that if they priced it too high, fans would turn to illegal streams in record numbers and watch it and future fights for free.

“The most important thing about competition is you got to ask yourself did you put yourself out there to prove how good you are by fighting the best,” said Evander Holyfield to Fighthype.

“I know if you fought the best, ain’t nothing when it when your career is over. You’re going to be happy. You fought everybody who would say they were the best.

“It’s going to be a great fight,” said Holyfield on the Spence vs. Crawford fight. “Both of the guys are very skillful, very talented. My opinion of what I think they are don’t make the fight. It’s how the guys fight that night.

“Both of us know that both of the fighters are great fighters,” Holyfield continued about Spence & Crawford. “It’s just who can make the necessary move and get the guy before he gets got.

“That’s the art of boxing. It’s about how you will proceed to take it from him but find a way to take it from him. If you’re just as strong as me and just as fast as me, I know I can’t just run up there any kind of way because nobody can run up against me any kind of way. They’re going to get it.

“This is going to be a technical fight where both of these guys are going to find out what they do better than the other person,” Holyfileld added about the Spence vs. Crawford undisputed welterweight clash.