David Benavidez: Caleb Plant is playing Good guy character

David Benavidez says Caleb Plant was playing the “good guy character” at their recent press conference for their March 25th fight on Showtime PPV at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Benavidez states that former IBF super middleweight champion Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) is a “p***y,” but he’s a “smart p***y” because he wants to assume the “good guy” role for this fight and let him play the villain.

It’s not just that, though. Benavidez says he feels that Plant is genuinely scared of him because his eyes were “glassy,” as if he was about to cry at the press conference, and he was speaking in low tones with his trainer Stephen ‘Breadman’ Edwards.

Benavidez notes that Plant didn’t try and act crazy with him the way he did in his kickoff press conference with Canelo Alvarez, and he thinks a big part of that is because he knew if he did something out of line, he was going to be attacked by him.

Plant is going to need to show a little more aggression at the next pressure conference if he wants to show the boxing world that he’s got a chance of winning because a lot of people are writing him off.

“I’m concentrating on this fight. There’s a lot of big fights to be made at 168, but a lot of these guys, they just do too much s**t,” said David Benavidez to Everything Boxing.

“[Jermall] Charlo would be the perfect fight. The perfect scenario would be me, after I beat Caleb Plant, a fight with Charlo on pay-per-view. That would also be a big fight.

“Then, after that, the winner gets Canelo. If they’re ready for it, cool, let’s get it.

“In my head, I was thinking, ‘It’s anything goes. If this mother f**ker tries to pull up on me, I’m going to let his a** have it,” Benavidez said about being ready to attack Caleb Plant during their kickoff press conference.

“That makes it so exciting that the people don’t know what’s going to happen. By the time I got there, I’d already built up tension from years and years and years. A lot of people were saying I was emotional. How could I not be? This is an emotional fight. This is my first pay-per-view. This is my big press conference.

“This is something I wanted for a long, long time. For them [fans] to say that I’m someone that just goes in there and is too emotional and doesn’t know what I’m doing. This is all for a reason.

“Do you think I’m going to go in there super emotional, looking for just one shot in the fight? I’ve never done that, so why I do that now? The good thing about Caleb Plant is, he’s a p***y, but he’s smart.

“He wants to play the character of the good guy, like he’s cool, calm, and collected, but when I seen him talking to his trainer, why was he talking so low? They have no confidence. The reason I was saying that Caleb Plant was about to cry is because his eyes were watery.

“Where was that energy that he had with Canelo? Why wasn’t he doing that s**t with me? He knows that if he was going to act crazy with a dude that was about that, they’re not going to let that s**t pass. I’m going to smack the f**k out of you, just like Canelo smacked the f**k out of him.

“Now he’s trying to play that’s not him. He’s focused. It’s because he’s scared. He’s 100% scared of me. You guys seen it. I’ll admit that some of the stuff I did, I was kind of running off of emotion, but that’s the press conference,” said Benavidez.



