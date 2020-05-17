Danny Garcia says he’s fight Spence or Pacquiao this September

Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs) says he’ll be fighting for a world title in September against either IBF/WBC 147-pound champion Errol Sence Jr. or WBA champ Manny Pacquiao.

This has cash-out written all over it for Danny Garcia. Unless Spence is just a shell of his former self after his terrible car crash from last October, he’s going to batter Danny and take him to school.

In Danny’s social media post on Saturday, he didn’t look like he’d been training. He was just hanging around outside by the pool with his friends listening to rap music and talking about how he’s coming back in September. While other fighters are training hard during the lockdown, Danny doesn’t look like he’s putting any effort into staying in shape.

What we saw from the 41-year-old Pacquiao in his win over Keith Thurman last July, he’ll have little problems beating Danny in September. Garcia will still have a puncher’s chance against Spence and Pacquiao, but that’s about it. Danny won’t have as good of a shot at beating those two compared to one of the talented 147-pound contenders like Shawn Porter, Yordenis Ugas, or Vergil Ortiz.

With a two-fighting winning streak over middle of the road firing-level opposition, the 32-year-old Danny Garcia is getting another world title shot. Whether Danny deserves a title shot is another thing.

Danny lost to Shawn Porter in 2018 and has taken it easy since with victories over lesser opposition in Ivan Redkach and Adrian Granados. You’d like to have seen Garcia beat someone worthy of putting him in position for a world title shot. For example, Garcia should have proven himself against one of these contenders:

Shawn Porter

Keith Thurman

Yordenis Ugas

Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Sergey Lipinets

David Avanesyan

You can make an argument that Danny Garcia loses to four out of the six of those fighters, if not all of them. At this point, the flat-footed Garcia would struggle against most of the top 15 at welterweight, which is why it’s so troubling to see him being given a title shot.

Danny is getting the title shot based on what he did at 140 many years ago and not his recent accomplishments at 147. That’s the problem with boxing. You get too many fighters being given opportunities long after their skills have deteriorated.

“I’m coming back in September. I’ll be back in the ring in September,” said Danny Garcia on Saturday on social media. “The next fight will be in the fall. I’m fighting in the fall. We don’t know yet. It’s either Pacman or Spence. We’re ready for whatever, bro.

“They say they robbed me in two fights. They know what’s up. I don’t have to say too much. Listen, they won the battle, but we won the war. We’re in this long term,” said Danny Garcia.

As you can tell, Danny still has bitterness leftover from his defeats to Porter and Thurman. That’s too bad. When a fighter is in denial from their losses, they frequently don’t learn from it to improve.

In both of those fights, the judges gave Danny a clear hint that he needs to work on his game for him to beat the elite level welterweights. Danny is too flat-footed, slow, and doesn’t throw nearly enough punches to win rounds against the better fighters.

When Danny was fighting at 140, it didn’t matter as much that he had a stationary style of fighting and a poor work rate. The light-welterweight division was painfully weak during Danny’s time down there.

He didn’t need to worry about talented fighters like Regis Prograis, Josh Taylor, Jose Ramirez, Ivan Baranchyk, Mario Barrios, and Subriel Matias. Garcia moved up in weight to 147 before those fighters surfaced and began to take over the division.

If Danny loses to Spence or Pacquiao in September, he might as well think about packing it in because he’s not able to cut it at 147. If he moves back down to 140, he’ll have all kinds of problems against the likes of Josh Taylor and Jose Ramirez.