Danny Garcia Workout Quotes For Spence Jr. Clash on FOX Sports on Dec 5

Two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia showed off his skills and previewed his upcoming showdown against unified welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. during a virtual media workout on Monday before they headline a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View event on Saturday, December 5 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Training in his hometown of Philadelphia alongside his father and coach Angel Garcia, Danny Garcia will look to become a unified 147-pound champion with a victory on December 5, matching the accomplishment he achieved in becoming a unified 140-pound champion. The 32-year-old owns one of the most impressive resumes in boxing with wins over Erik Morales, Amir Khan, Zab Judah, Lucas Matthysse, Lamont Peterson, Robert Guerrero and Paulie Malignaggi throughout his storied career.

Here is what the workout participants had to say Monday:

DANNY GARCIA

“I feel great. It’s been a long and tremendous camp. We’ve put in a lot of hard work. My body looks and feels like I’m 21-years-old again.

“I’m thankful for this big fight and for my family. I’m also thankful that my weight is good so I can eat a little bit on Thursday.

“This is another chapter in my career. This is my chance to have a beautiful moment to add to what I’ve already accomplished. This is a big fight for me to get back to where I want to be in my career.

“This is definitely a legacy fight. I feel like it’s a legacy fight every time I get into the ring. There’s been a lot of hard work put into this one and I’m just feeling ready to go.

“I’ve been the underdog my whole career. I’m in my comfort zone being an underdog and it’s the energy I like to have. I just have to keep proving myself again and again. That’s what keeps me going.

“I’ve fought some wizards in the ring. Facing guys like Zab Judah and Erik Morales are experiences that I went to school off of. Everything I’ve learned in my career has led me to this fight.

“If I wasn’t from Philadelphia, I wouldn’t be Danny Garcia. This city has made me what I am today. I grew up in that old school boxing mind set since I was a kid. I think it’s served me well mentally and physically. Plus, my Puerto Rican heritage is another arsenal that I have in my repertoire and it really gives me the best of all worlds.

“There’s no doubt I’m the hardest puncher Spence faced. I’m one of the hardest hitters in this sport. Almost anyone who steps in there against me is facing the biggest puncher they’ve seen.

“I can’t say whether Spence is going to have ring rust because of his layoff. That’s something that he has to figure out. I know that I’m ready to go. I can’t worry about what he brings to the table. I just have to be the best Danny Garcia.

“This is the fight I have to win. This fight is for my legacy. There’s only one goal, and that’s to win on December 5.”

ANGEL GARCIA, Garcia’s Father & Trainer

“We’ve had a great camp and we can’t wait to get in the ring. There’s never been a fight that we’ve taken lightly. We’ve always taken everybody seriously, and of course that’s the same for this fight. We don’t change things, we just multiply fight by fight.

“Danny has always been the underdog. Whether it was Amir Khan or Lucas Matthysse, it doesn’t matter. He’s only the underdog because Spence is undefeated, but that doesn’t mean anything when we get in the ring.

“What really matters is that once Danny lands his shots, will Spence be able to handle it? I’m not worried about anything else that’s being said on the outside.

“If Danny throws a straight right and hits him flush, Spence isn’t getting up. Spence hasn’t really been hit yet. I respect every fighter, but Spence has only really fought three guys that people know. Just look at all the fighters Danny has fought. That resume matters.”