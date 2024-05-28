Daniel Dubois Aims to Prove Doubters Wrong Against Filip Hrgovic

Heavyweight Daniel Dubois says he’s “ready’ to do the business against favorite Filip Hrgovic on Saturday night in Riyadh.

Dubois (20-2, 19 KOs) is coming off a big win over Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller last December in a fight where the 26-year-old proved many of his doubters wrong with his tenth round knockout in Riyadh.

This Saturday, it’s expected to be a lot tougher fight for Dubois against the 31-year-old Hrgovic (17-0, 14 KOs) because he has the amateur pedigree and power to win and perhaps quite easily.

Usyk Loss Fueling Dubois’ Fire

Many people doubt Dubois because he folded against IBF/WBC/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk last August after coming close to stopping him in the fifth. Usyk came back to drop Dubois in the ninth and stop him in that round.

If Dubois does win this fight on Saturday, he’s going to get life-changing money in a fight against Anthony Joshua. Those two would be meeting with potentially the IBF title being up for grabs.

Hrgovic vs. Dubois will be shown life on DAZN PPV at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Dubois has won five out of his last six fights and looked good, apart from the way he collapsed against Usyk.

Dubois’ Confidence and Preparation

“He’s been on the stage for a very long time. He’s a very young man. I thought he showed up in the last event against Jarrell Miller. He showed up in terms of who is the daddy at the press conference. It was really brilliant,” said boxing analyst Gareth A. Davies to Queensberry, talking about Daniel Dubois.

“More of that and better. I’m ready for this,” said Dubois about intending to show power, heart, and grit on Saturday night against Filip Hrgovic. “I’m ready to talk with my fists, get in there, and do the business. Massively. Queensberry, we’re going to do it. I’m up for it. I’m ready.”

“Daniel Dubois, he punched a giant sofa in Jarrell Miller for eleven or twelve rounds, and he really had to work so hard. In that sixth or seventh round, when he was implored by his father and by Frank against Jarrell Miller, he delivered.

“Jarrell Miller made Daniel Dubois look medium-sized in there, didn’t he? 23 stone of Jarrell Miller. I think he has to force Hrgovic to really fight him. I think there’s a lot in Hrgovic. I think he has another gear or two, and I think if Hrgovic can take it into the later rounds, I worry a little bit for Daniel.

“If he wins the fight, we get him against Anthony Joshua. That is huge.

“The first punch he hit Mark De Mori with, he did the chicken dance, didn’t he,” said Gareth about Hrgovic in his first round knockout win over De Mori last December.