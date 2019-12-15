Crawford TKOs Kavaliauskas – Live Updates, Teofimo Lopez obliterates Richard Commey

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford (36-0, 27 KOs) retains his title with a 9th round knockout win over mandatory challenger Egidijus Kavaliauskas (21-1-1, 17 KOs).





Undefeated Teofimo Lopez (15-0, 12 KOs) crushed IBF lightweight champion Richard Commey (29-3, 26 KOs) by a 2nd round knockout to become the new IBF champion on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. Lopez will now face Vasiliy Lomachenko next in a unification fight in the early part of 2020.

Commey, 32, was knocked down in the 2nd round. He got back up, and was stopped by a hail of power punches from the young Teofimo. The fight was stopped at 1:13 of round 2.

2016 Olympians Michael Conlan (22-0-1, 17 KOs) and Vladimir Nikitin (3-1, 0 KOs) squared off for their grudge match. Conlan won the fight by a 10 round unanimous decision by the scores 98-92, 99-91, 100-90. Conlan fought with his usual low guard, and focused much of the fight on showboating, and not looking all that impresive. In the 8th, Conlan suffered a cut over his right eye.