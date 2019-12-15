RESULTS: Diego De La Hoya defeats Robles

Diego De La Hoya (22-1, 10 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico defeated Renson “Gato” Robles (16-7, 9 KOs) of La Victoria, Venezuela via unanimous decision in a 10-round featherweight fight at The Auditorio del Estado in Mexicali, Mexico.De La Hoya won with scores of 97-94, 99-89 and 99-89. The event was streamed live on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.





“I was a difficult fight because I hurt my left hand in the second round,” said Diego De La Hoya.”I had to fight the entire fight with one hand. Still, I came to fight, and I never gave up.”

In the co-main event, Roger “The Kid” Guitierrez (23-3-1, 19 KOs) of Maracaibo, Venezuela defeated Andres “Maravilla” Tapia (16-8-3, 9 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico via unanimous decision in a 10-round super featherweight brawl. Gutierrez won with three scores of 98-91.

“Tapia is a great warrior,” said Roger Gutierrez.”To fight a Mexican is a great honor for me. Thank you to all who came out to support today.”





William “Camaron” Zepeda (20-0, 18 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico stopped Jampier Oses (15-6-1, 12 KOs) of Ocumare, Venezuela via technical knockout in the third round of a lightweight bout originally scheduled for 10 rounds. Zepeda won with time of 2:32 of the aforementioned round.

“I felt good,” said William Zepeda. “He surprised me for a bit. But I was able to recover due to my preparation. I think the fans were the winners tonight from a great show.”

Luis “El Venado” Lopez (20-2-, 11 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico defeated Cristian “Gaurico” Baez (18-1, 17 KOs) of Caracas, Venezuela via technical knockout in the fifth round of a 10-round lightweight fight. Lopez won with time :28 of the aforementioned round.





“I would like to make a fight with Diego De La Hoya,” said Luis Lopez.”I feel great. We knew this opportunity would open many doors. And thank God we achieved our objective.”

