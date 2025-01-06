Crawford “Loves” the Doubt: But Is He Delusional About His “Tomato Can” Resume?

Terence Crawford emerged on social media today to remark to his followers that he’s always been “doubted” during his career, and they’re people still doing it now after 17 years in the pro ranks.

Manufactured Greatness

People wouldn’t doubt Crawford if he’d actually fight opposition in 50-50 fights or where he’s the undergo. He NEVER does that. All of Crawford’s fights involve him being the favorite, and that’s weak.

Of course, fans will doubt him because he’s unwilling to test himself by taking real risks. That’s why people don’t get excited about him when his fights are announced. They’re like, ‘Oh, Crawford is fighting again. What tomato can is it this time?’ I’ll never know what Turki Al-Shiekh sees in Crawford.

Fans would take Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) more seriously if he fought more than once a year and if he had a career-defining fight on his resume. People note that the Nebraska native has fought the B-level guys in every division he’s fought at and never against the elite.

He wants the golden handshake retirement payday against Canelo Alvarez at 168, but he’s unwilling to move up to the weight class and prove himself by beating David Benavidez or David Morrell first. What does that tell you? Crawford has a sense of entitlement and laziness and wants the Canelo fight to be given to him. Boxing fans can’t respect that.

Crawford’s inactivity makes him easy to forget because he doesn’t fight enough and never takes on opposition good enough to get excited about his career. Errol Spence, Crawford’s best win, was a shell of his former self after a car crash, injuries, weight gain, and inactivity. None of the other guys on Crawford’s resume are worth paying attention to.

The 37-year-old Terence moved up to 154 last August and really struggled, barely defeating WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov by a narrow 12-round unanimous decision. Since then, Crawford hasn’t fought and shown no desire to fight any of the other champions in the weight class.

He had talked about wanting to become the undisputed champion at 154, which would make him a three-division, four-belt champ. However, he’s gone silent, which isn’t the Madrimov fight. Fans can only conclude that he’s not confident that he can beat the other champions.

The Canelo Obsession

It’s hard to picture a positive outcome for Crawford if he fought IBF champion Bakhram Murtazaliev or WBC/WBO champ Sebastian Fundora in unification fights. One or both would beat him based on size, power, and youth.

Crawford’s level of competition, lack of ambition, and his push for what many view as an unearned, undeserving retirement payday against unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez make him someone to criticize and overlook.

People wouldn’t doubt Crawford if he were busier with his career and willing to take on the best. He’s not done that and seems to take the easy path.