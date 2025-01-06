Morrell Aims to Shatter Benavidez’s “Mexican Monster” Persona

David Morrell says he’s going to make ‘The Mexican Monster’ David Benavidez “regret” every word that he uttered out of his mouth in the run-up to their fight next month on February 1st at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

WBA ‘regular’ light heavyweight champion Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) doesn’t like all the bad-mouthing Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) has been doing about him, trying to poison the fight with his crying about drug testing, and threatening to beat the “s***” out of him.

Taming The Mexican Monster

He says he’s going to punish the “Robocop” fighter and expose him to be a limited, one-dimensional fighter when they meet in the main event on PBC on Prime Video PPV.

At the media workout, Morrell had the media laughing while imitating Benavidez’s Robocop fighting style. What was interesting was how angry he became about the initiation. He was furious about not playing around.

Morrell making fun of Benavidez may have sparked some memories when he was younger being teased because he went nuts over what should have been some simple back and forth.

“People call him ‘The Mexican Monster,’ but I’m not scared of monsters – I hunt them down! He’s never faced someone like me, and come fight night, he’s going to realize that I’m faster, stronger, and smarter than anyone he’s ever stepped in the ring with.” “He’s been running his mouth, calling me out and disrespecting my name,” said Morrell. “That’s fine with me, because words won’t save him when we’re face-to-face in the ring. All this trash talk just fuels me. He’s going to regret every word when I make him eat his pride punch-by-punch.”

Benavidez’s Suspect Resume

Morrell is right about Benavidez having never fought anyone like him before because he’s pretty much fought mainly older over-the-hill, smaller, and weaker opponents during his 12-year career.

Benavidez’s Best Career Wins

Oleksandr Gvozdyk

Caleb Plant

Demetrius Andrade

Ronald Ellis

David Lemieux

The only time he stepped up to face someone his own size was when he moved up to light heavyweight last June and struggled against Oleksandr Gvozdyk. He looked terrible. Power was nowhere, defense awful like usual, and tired after six rounds. Benavidez was lucky that Gvozdyk was 37 and not the young version that fought Artur Beterbiev in 2019.