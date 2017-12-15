Cletus Seldin, Yves Ulysse Jr. make weight

A large and energetic crowd surrounded the stage during today’s weigh-in for the Saunders Lemieux card at Place Bell, in Laval, Quebec. Kicking off the action on HBO tomorrow night at 9:40 PM/ET will be rising star and undefeated Long Island knockout artists, Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (21-0 17KOs) as he steps in against Canadian, Yves Ulysse Jr (14-1 9KOs).

The two men tipped the scales at Place Bell, as Ulysse came in at a fit 141.2 lbs, and Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin came in at a ready 141.6 lbs. The bout is a scheduled 10-round jr. welterweight showdown, as both men look to leave their mark in front of a national audience.





Don’t miss the action of this great card. Tune in tomorrow night for HBO World Championship Boxing starting at 9:40 PM/ET

Seldin-Ulysse Jr. final press conference quotes

CLETUS SELDIN





“I believe that if you sacrifice every single thing possible, you have to do that to make yourself a successful person.”

“There’s about 50 ‘Hamma Heads’ coming to my fight and you’ll know who they are.”

“My blood sweat and tears, I will sacrifice everything for your entertainment.”

“I want to show the boxing world, that you don’t have to have a big amateur background to become a main event person on a high network, it’s determination and refuse to lose attitude that will take this to the next level.”





YVES ULYSSE JR.

“It is time to shine”

“This is our moment, this is our moment, we have been doing this for ten years, we are going to take the spot.”

PROMOTER JOE DEGUARDIA

“To have a fighter who is going to be joining the names of Roy Jones and Mike Tyson and being only the 3rd person in back-to-back featured fights on HBO is a testament to my fighter, Cletus Seldin.”

“[Cletus Seldin] is really something special, he’s a throwback to the fighters of the 1920’s-1930’s … and it’s what the fans want to see.”

“I expect to see fireworks, the kind of fireworks that make a fighter.”

“Friday after the Ortiz knockout I got the call to fight Ulysse on December 16 and said yes immediately. This is my job, I’m a prizefighter and I love to fight and entertain,” said Seldin who had a huge crowd of passionate supporters at Nassau Coliseum known locally as the ‘Hamma Heads’.

“I truly want to fight every month so it was easy to get back in the ring so quickly. It’s an honor to be asked to fight on HBO in such a quick return and I plan on making the most of it.”

“Some of these more modern fighters want to fight every six months but I’m a throwback to a different era when top fighters fought much more often.”

“From the moment I hear my ring walk music and hear the crowd erupt I’m ready. Most boxing fans love aggression and they love knockouts and that’s what I bring, always.”

About fighting in Canada and facing Ulysse, Seldin stated, “We’ve studied him but my job is to take the fight right to him with no hesitation and let him know who’s the boss. While most of my fights have been at home it’s another ring in Canada, same size ‘office’. No affect at all fighting on the road. I’ll go anywhere and fight any junior welterweight.”

“For me I don’t change anything, not my trunks, shoes or warmup. I noticed today while I was packing for Montreal that there’s some of Ortiz’s dried blood on my shoes from November 11, sort of like a badge of honor from my fight.”

“This Saturday night is another chapter for me, I belong on HBO fighting in big fights, this is why I train so hard. I’m a gladiator coming to hurt and coming to win.”

Seldin will be making an almost unprecedented return to HBO World Championship Boxing in back-to-back months due to his exciting and relentless style. Previously only boxing legends Mike Tyson in 1986 and Roy Jones Jr. in 1996 appeared on HBO in consecutive months.

Seldin made his spectacular HBO World Championship boxing debut on Saturday, November 11 with a third-round knockout of once-defeated Mexican veteran Roberto Ortiz at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The fight took place in front of a massive crowd of loyal Seldin supporters affectionally known as “Hamma Heads.”

FACTS:

Saunders vs. Lemieux, a 12-round fight for the Saunders’ WBO World Middleweight Championship, is presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Eye of the Tiger Management in association with Frank Warren. Douglas vs. O’Sullivan is a 10-round fight for the WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Title presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Eye of The Tiger Management in association with GH3 Promotions and Murphy’s Boxing. Seldin Vs. Ulysse Jr. is a 10-round fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions, Eye of The Tiger Management and Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing. The event is sponsored by Coors Light. The event will take place Saturday, December 16 at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada and will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 9:40 p.m. ET/PT.