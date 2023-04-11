Claressa Shields vs Hannah Gabriels at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on June 3, LIVE on DAZN

Claressa “GWOAT” Shields, the undisputed Middleweight World Champion and Michigan’s pride, will return to her home state to headline the historic first boxing event at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, June 3. She will face four-division champion Hanna Gabriels in a highly anticipated rematch that will be streamed live on DAZN in the U.S. and Canada.

Shields and Gabriels will meet again at a press conference scheduled for Tuesday, April 18 in Detroit to hype up the thrilling event. More details about the press conference will be revealed soon.

Tickets for the live event will be available starting Tuesday, April 18 and can be bought through 313Presents.com, Ticketmaster.com and the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena. The event is promoted by Salita Promotions and 313 Presents.

Shields is the only boxer in history to hold undisputed titles in two weight classes and she will make history again as she brings top-level boxing to the home of the Detroit Pistons and Detroit Red Wings. The Flint, Michigan-native first clashed with Gabriels in 2018 in Shields’ sixth pro bout, when Gabriels stunned Shields with a powerful right uppercut-left hook combo that sent her to the canvas in round one. It was the only time Shields has ever been dropped in her amateur or pro career and although she bounced back to win a unanimous decision, she will seek a conclusive victory over her rival on June 3.

“I’m thrilled to bring championship boxing back to Detroit as the ‘GWOAT’!” said Shields. “I wanted a true homecoming fight in the U.S. after my historic win over Savannah Marshall in the U.K. I can’t wait to headline the first fight ever at Little Caesars Arena. Hanna Gabriels knocked me down in round one in our first fight and I’ve been wanting the rematch ever since to prove myself. She’s a four-time world champ but she’s facing the GWOAT, who’s a thirteen-time world champ and three-time undisputed champ. This is a big, important fight for me and it will be another great fight for the fans.”