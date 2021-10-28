Claressa Shields Loses MMA Bout, Says “It’s Not Over;” Believes She Can Get Better

For the first time as a pro fighter, Claressa Shields knows the pain of defeat. Shields is still unbeaten, perhaps unbeatable, in women’s boxing, but she was out-fought in her second MMA bout last night, as Mexico’s Abigail Montes picked up a three-round split decision at the Hard Rock in Florida. Scores were 29-28, 29-28 to Montes, with the third judge awarding the bout to Shields via the same score. Shields is now 1-1 as an MMA fighter.

Shields – who has suffered just one other loss in her entire fighting career, amateur or pro, this to Savannah Marshall way back in 2012 – spoke with ESPN after losing last night and she stated how it was “the ground stuff” that gave her problems. Montes scored two takedowns during the fight, one in the second round, the other in the third and final round.

“It was always the ground stuff. Gotta get better at defending the takedown and stuff,” Shields said. “The game plan was just to do better than my last (MMA) fight. Of course to win, but do better. It continues to show us what we need to work on, I worked damn hard in camp. I knew I would look better. It was the last round that did it for me. She went for the God damn takedown and I didn’t respond quick enough. I’ve got two more years so it’s not over.”

Credit to Shields for even trying her hand at MMA. In terms of her boxing career, Shields will fight Ema Kozin in Birmingham, England on December 11, this a double-bill card that will also feature Marshall in action against TBA. The big plan of course is for Shields and Marshall to fight again next year, some ten years on from their amateur duel which was won by Marshall on points.

The loss Shields suffered last night shouldn’t really have anything to do with the Marshall fight, or any future boxing match Shields engages in; they are two different sports after all. Still, when someone is as used to winning as Shields is, who knows, maybe ANY kind of defeat is capable of putting a dent in her confidence?

Photos: Cooper Neill / PFL