Christian Mbilli Vs. Diego Pacheco: Who Wins?

We don’t always like the mandatory fights the folks at the IBF call for, or order, but this one is surely fine by all fight fans. It’s been reported that unbeaten super middleweights Christian Mbilli and Diego Pacheco have been ordered by the IBF to box a final eliminator for the IBF 168 pound belt. And this will be some clash of exciting, young, unbeaten punchers.

Current IBF champ at the weight, William Scull, who didn’t exactly impress last time out, this when he won a dull (save the final round when Scull was hurt and had to fight to survive) decision over Vladimir Shishkin to pick up the vacant IBF strap, will have his work cut out against either guy.

So, who wins when (or if) Mbilli and Pacheco get it on, with the winner to earn a shot at Scull?

29 year old Frenchman Mbilli is currently 28-0(23) and he has thrilled us with his dynamic, high punch output performances against guys like Rohan Murdock and Sergiy Derevyanchenko. Mbilli is hungry for the big, big fights and fans who have seen him do his thing want to see him get them.

23 year old Pacheco of Los Angeles is currently perfect at 22-0(18) and he has impressed with his power, his recent body shot stoppage of Maciej Sulecki, who had never previously been halted, really got Pacheco some deserved attention.

Both Mbilli and Pacheco want the big one, this of course a fight with Mexican superstar and reigning 168 pound king Canelo Alvarez. Who knows if either warrior will get there? But first, unless either of these two look to swerve the fight, which does seem unlikely, Pacheco and Mbilli will rumble, the prize a shot at Scull.

This one is a potential cracker, a real firefight, and you could point to this fight, this matchup, and say it’s a 50-50 affair.

Can YOU pick a winner here?

Pacheco last boxed in August, while Mbilli last fought that same month. Both men are ready for their next challenge.