Eubank Jr Will Not See Action Tonight; Opponent Muratov Pulled Out Due To Concerns Over Pre-Fight Medicals

And Chris Eubank Junior was really motivated and looking forward to putting on a show.

It’s been reported how tonight’s fight between Eubank Jr and Anatoli Muratov – himself a late replacement for Sven Elbir who contracted the coronavirus and had to pull out of tonight’s fight – is off. The reason is, The BBB of C raised as yet unconfirmed concerns over the German fighter’ pre-fight medicals.

“It is important to make the right decision in the interests of fighters’ health and safety,” Ben Shalom, the promoter of tonight’s card said.

The David Avanesyan Vs. Liam Taylor fight, for the EBU welterweight title, will now be tonight’s headline fight at Wembley.

Eubank, 30-2(22) is certain to be gutted over what has happened. Not only was the 32 year old looking forward to showing what he has learnt under the ongoing tutelage of the great Roy Jones, Eubank was also looking forward to paying tribute to his younger brother Sebastian, who sadly and shockingly passed away after suffering a massive heart attack earlier this year. Eubank has not boxed since May of this year (a points win over a game and durable Marcus Morrison) and he didn’t fight at all in 2020; before that having just two fights in 2019.

Eubank was looking to put on a show tonight on Sky Sports, and then, he said, he would get straight back in the ring before the end of the year. Eubank, who is targeting a big name (he has called out both Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez), will now have to formulate a new plan. According to BBC Sport, Eubank’s new fight date will be announced shortly. Eubank looks to be in fantastic physical shape and it is a real shame all the work he has clearly been putting in in the gym will now pretty much count for nought.

Hopefully, Eubank will still be able to get in another fight, a meaningful fight, before the end of 2021.