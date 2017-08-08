Chris Eubank Jr. faces Avni Yildirim on 10/7

The battle for the inaugural 168lb (76,2 kg) Muhammad Ali Trophy comes to Stuttgart, Germany on October 7 when IBO-Champion Chris Eubank Jr. (25-1-0, 19 KOs) meets Turkish Avni Yildirim (16-0, 10 KOs) in a quarter-final bout at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer Halle.

“The Muhammad Ali Trophy is a great idea and I am thrilled to be a part of the World Boxing Super Series,” said 27-year old Eubank Jr.

“I don’t mind about fighting in Germany. I honestly don’t mind where I fight. I could be fighting in a phone box. It really doesn’t matter to me as long as I get the win that’s all I care about.”





The British third seed was represented by Chris Eubank Senior at the Draft Gala in Monaco July 8 and the boxing legend chose the upcoming Turk as his son’s or Arthur Abraham’s quarter-final opponent in the World Boxing Super Series. Eubanks Jr. won the WBSS slot by outpointing the German veteran at the Wembley Arena July 15.

The fight against Abraham went the distance, but against Yildirim Eubank eyes an opportunity to settle the match earlier.

“Yildirim’s chin hasn’t been tested, I will test it to the absolute limit and if it has even the slightest bit of weakness he won’t last six rounds,” said Eubank Jr.

26-year old Avni Yildirim from Istanbul, Turkey is excited about fighting in Stuttgart.





“I am very happy that the fight is in Stuttgart because for me it is like a second Turkey,” said Yildirim. “Training is going great, I know what I have to do. I have been training really hard already, I am fully focused on this. Chris should be too.”

The Turkish fighter is anything but impressed by the news on Eubank Jr. joining Floyd Mayweather’s training camp in the US ahead of the American’s fight with Conor McGregor.

“What is Chris going to learn there, apart from hide-and-seek? I like Mayweather, he is a special guy. But Eubank is not Mayweather. Seriously, what is he going to learn from a welterweight, to run away for 12 rounds? The fans want a fight, I want a fight! If he is man enough, me versus Chris will be a good fight.”

Eubank Jr. joins Mayweather’s camp before facing Yildirim at the World Boxing Super Series

Chris Eubank Jr. is warming up for his WBSS quarter-final clash against Turkish Avni Yilderim with Floyd Mayweather and the Money Team.

“I have trained with Floyd and the Money Team on and off for years now,” said Chris Eubank Jr.

“It is Floyd’s last ever training camp and I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to be a part of that. So I booked my flight and I’ll be at the Mayweather Boxing Gym until the beginning of September,” said the British IBO super middleweight champion.

While Eubank Jr. is preparing himself for the battle of the 168lb (76,2 kg) Muhammad Ali Trophy, Mayweather is focusing on another much anticipated fight against UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor.

“I will be ringside for the big fight against McGregor. I haven’t been this intrigued to watch a fight in years. Nobody really knows what’s going to happen and that’s what I think makes it so appealing.”

Eubank Jr. booked his ticket to the World Boxing Super Series after his hard-fought unanimous decision over Arthur Abraham at the Wembley Arena July 15, and since then he has remained in training.

“It was straight back to the gym after the Abraham fight. No rest for the wicked,” said Eubank Jr.

Venue and date for Eubank Jr. vs. Avni Yilderim will be announced shortly.

WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES FIXTURES

09/09/17 – Cruiserweight Quarter-Final:

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Marco Huck (WBO World)

Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin, Germany

16/09/17 – Super Middleweight Quarter-Final:

Callum Smith vs. Erik Skoglund (WBC Diamond)

Echo Arena, Liverpool, United Kingdom

30/09/17 – Cruiserweight Quarter-Final:

Mairis Briedis vs. Mike Perez (WBC World)

Riga Arena, Riga, Latvia

07/10/17 – Super Middleweight Quarter-Final:

Chris Eubank Jr vs. Avni Yildirim (IBO World)

Hanns-Martin-Schleyer Halle, Stuttgart, Germany

14/10/17 – Super Middleweight Quarter-Final:

George Groves vs. Jamie Cox (WBA Super)

The SSE Arena, Wembley, London, United Kingdom

TO BE CONFIRMED

Cruiserweight Quarter-Finals:

Murat Gassiev vs. Krzysztof Wlodarczyk (IBF World)

Yunier Dorticos vs. Dmitry Kudryashov (WBA World)

Super Middleweight Quarter-Finals:

Juergen Braehmer vs. Rob Brant