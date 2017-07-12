Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Arthur Abraham world title fight fact sheet

Chris Eubank Jr v Arthur Abraham is on ITV Box Office on Saturday.

Chris Eubank Jr squared up to his opponent in Saturday night’s world title fight Arthur Abraham in what’s believed to be the world’s highest boxing ring – on top of ITV’s studios in London.

Going toe-to-toe on the canvas in a specially-constructed ring atop the 24-storey, 85-metre high The London Studios tower on the Southbank, Eubank and Abraham are building up to their bout at the SSE Arena Wembley this weekend, screened live and exclusively by ITV’s pay per view channel, ITV Box Office.





The Big Fight Live returns as Chris Eubank Jr follows in his father’s footsteps by defending his IBO world super-middleweight title taking on former three-time, two-weight world champion Abraham.

Chris Eubank Jr said: “I’m right at the the top of my game – so it’s highly appropriate that this amazing ring with the London skyline as a backdrop is where we’re facing off. I’m aiming for the stars – to be vicious and strong in the ring, and to reach the peak of my powers on Saturday night.”

Arthur Abraham said: “There’s a great view up here – but the only view Chris Eubank will be getting on Saturday is of the referee raising my arm in victory.”





Promoter Richard Poxon of Poxon Sports said: “This fight will elevate Chris Eubank Jr to the next level and it’s great that the coverage is live and exclusive on ITV Box Office.”

Mark Pougatch hosts live from ringside, while expert analysis will be provided by former lightweight world champion Anthony Crolla, Duke McKenzie and George Groves.

Commentary comes from Ronald McIntosh and Richie Woodhall, reporting from Gabriel Clarke.

The show is promoted by Poxon Sports in association with Team Sauerland.

Eubank, 27, who moved up from middleweight for his previous world title-winning fight against Renold Quinlan in February, also shown on ITV Box Office, has racked up 24 wins in 25 professional bouts.

Former multiple weight world champion Abraham, 37, comes into the fight with a record of 46 wins in 51 fights, with 30 KOs. He previously held the IBF middleweight world title and the WBO super-middleweight title twice and previous opponents include Carl Froch and Andre Ward.

IBF world featherweight champion Lee Selby takes on former world champion Jonathan Barros in a fight that was scheduled to take place back in January but was called off just 24 hours before they were set to touch gloves in Las Vegas after Barros failed to meet the licensing conditions of the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Undefeated Kid Galahad is also fighting on the undercard, taking on Jose Cateyano for the IBF Inter-Continental Featherweight title. British super-featherweight champion Martin Ward is looking to defend his title against the unbeaten Anthony Cacace with the vacant Commonwealth title also on the line. Also on the bill is unbeaten Robbie Davies Jnr, as he takes on Michal Syrowatka for the WBA Continental Super Lightweight title.

Meanwhile, on Friday ITV Box Office will show the press conference at the SSE Arena Wembley featuring Floyd Mayweather Jnr and Conor McGregor as the world tour to promote what will be the most talked about boxing match of the decade comes to an end. The unbeaten Mayweather has come out of retirement for his 50th fight to face the Irish UFC champion McGregor on August 26th in Las Vegas.

WHAT: “Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Arthur Abraham PPV”

MAIN EVENT – IBO SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (12 rounds)

CHRIS EUBANK JR. (24-1, 19 KOs), Champion, Brighton, Sussex, UK

vs.

“King” ARTHUR ABRAHAM (46-5, 30 KOs), Challenger, Berlin, Germany by way of Armenia

CO-FEATURE – IBF FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (12 rounds)

‘Lightning” LEO SELBY (24-1, 9 KOs), Champion, Barry, Wales, UK

vs.

JONATHAN VICTOR “Yoni” BARROS (41-4-1, 22 KOs), Ciudad Mendoza, Mendoza, Argentina

IBF INTER-CONTINENTAL FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (12 ROUNDS)

KID GALAHAD (22-0, 13 KOs), Champion, Sheffield, Yorkshire, UK by way of Qatar

vs.

JOSE “El Tigre” CAYETANO (21-5, 10 KOs), Challenger, Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico

WBA CONTINENTAL SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (12 rounds)

ROBBIE DAVIES, JR. (15-0, 11 KOs), Champion, Liverpool, Merseyside, UK

vs.

MICHAL SYROWATKA (18-1, 6 KOs), Challenger, 18-1 (6 KOs)

(Additional fights or highlights may be shown, time permitting).

WHEN: Saturday, July 15, 2017

WHERE: The SES Arena, Wembley in London, England

PROMOTER: Poxon Sports in association with Team Sauerland

Presented in the US by Integrated Sports Media and Protocol Sports Marketing, Ltd.

LIVE AIRING: Integrated Sports Media will distribute “Eubank Jr. vs. Abraham” live in the United

States on cable and satellite and online PPV, starting at 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT,

via iN Demand, Vubiquity, DISH and FITE TV for a suggested retail price of only

$29.95.

Outside of North America, “Eubank Jr. vs. Abraham” is being distributed to

broadcasters worldwide by leading boxing television rights distribution firm, Protoco

Sports Marketing Ltd.

In Canada, the event will be available on television to fight fans that subscribe to

premium pay television network Super Channel. Contact the local cable provider to

subscribe to Super Channel and all that it offers, including premium series, movies

and much more, for as low as $9.95 per month.