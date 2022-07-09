Chisora vs. Pulev 2 – LIVE action results from London

Derek Chisora meets two-time former world title challenger Kubrat Pulev tonight in their “Total Carnage” card on DAZN at the O2 Arena in London.

As the underdog, Chisora (32-12, 23 KOs) is up against in, battling a fighter that is still firing on all eight cylinders in Pulev (29-2, 14 KOs).

Boxing 247 will be giving live updates & results below.

Heavyweight Fabio Wardley (14-0, 13 KOs) turned in a sparkingly performance obliterating the capable replacement opponent Chris Healey (9-10, 2 KOs) by a second-round, two knockdown performance.

Wardley, 27, landed a crushing right hand to the head of Healy that floored him in the first round. In round two, Wardley flattened the 278-lb Healy for a second time with a peach of a right hand. The referee then stepped in and halted the fight at 0:40 of the round.

Unbeaten heavyweight Solomon Dacres (3-0, 1 KO) put in a dominating performance beating Kevin Nicolas Espindola (7-4, 2 KOs) by an eight-round points decision, winning by an 80-72 score.

Super bantamweight Yousuf Ibrahim (2-0, 0 KOs) boxed his way to a four-round points win over Francisco Rodriguez (1-7, 1 KO). The score was 40-36.

It’s going to take a lot of luck for the popular British journeyman Chisora to win because Pulev is the far more talented fighter of the two in technical skills.

Unless the 38-year-old Chisora can land one of his miracle shots around the backside of Pulev’s head, as we saw in his come-from-behind victory over Carlos Takam, he’ll probably lose tonight.

Chisora vs. Pulev 2 undercard

Fabio Wardley vs. Kingsley Ibeh

Solomon Dacres vs. Kevin Nicolas Espindola

Yousuf Ibrahim (vs. Francisco Rodriguez

Israil Madrimov vs. Michel Soro

Ramla Ali vs. Agustina Rojas

Felix Cash vs. Vaughn Alexander

Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Lukasz Maciec

Pulev looked world’s better in his recent lopsided 10-round unanimous decision victory over Jerry Forrest on May 14th in comparison to the dreadfully poor performance by Chisora, losing to Joseph Parker in their rematch last December.

You can argue that Pulev looks better now than he did earlier in his career, as he’s using his right hand more, and attacking with combinations rather than jabbing exclusively.

In the co-feature, Israil Madrimov (8-0, 6 KO) battles Michel Soro (35-3-1, 24 KO) in a WBA junior middleweight title eliminator to decide a mandatory for champion Jermell Charlo.

“Pulev needs to somehow keep Derek Chisora off of his chest,” said David Haye to DAZN Boxing when asked what Kubrat Pulev must do to win tonight.

“When Derek Chisora is effective is when he’s close when he’s able to hit behind the back of the head, around the kidneys.

“All those shots don’t look like much to the laymen, but when you’re in there with a guy, a solid 18-stone man, pinging you with those tiny 10-ounce gloves, there’s not much padding in those knuckles, it starts to mark you up, it starts to drain your energy.

“He [Pulev] needs to somehow keep Derek Chisora at bay, but what had Derek done recently? He’s learned to get inside. Joseph Parker has got a great jab. He [Chisora] was able to get inside that.

“I believe he can get inside Pulev’s [jab], but is Pulev treating this fight as one of the toughest fights of his life? is he training as hard as he did for [Wladimir] Klitschko or AJ [Anthony Joshua] or is he looking at Derek Chisora’s last three fights thinking, ‘He lost his last three fights. If I can’t him, then what’s it about?’

“The mindset of both fighters coming in here is very, very important. I don’t know Pulev, I don’t know where his head’s at. I know Derek Chisora is ready to go to war, but it’s all up to Pulev,” said Haye.