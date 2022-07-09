Can Vasiliy Lomachenko Rule Again?

Hearn Says Loma Will Likely Fight Winner Of Haney-Kambosos Rematch

Along with his countryman Oleksandr Usyk, Vasiliy Lomachenko has been fighting a bigger fight than any he encountered in the boxing ring. As is the case with the Klitschko brothers, Loma and Usyk have been defending their country ever since the Russian invasion took place back in February. But now, Lomachenko has let it be known he will be ready to return to the prize ring in October.

From a boxing standpoint and nothing more, it is great news that Loma, a truly special talent, will be expending his energies in an attempt at ruling the world lightweight division again. At age 34, can Loma win the titles back? It will be fascinating finding out. So far, there is no word on who Lomachenko, 16-2(11) will fight in his ring return, but Eddie Hearn feels Loma will challenge the winner of the scheduled return fight between Devin Haney and former champ George Kambosos Jr.

“I think Devin Haney is rematching George Kambosos in October, and I guess Lomachenko will fight the winner of that fight,” Hearn said in speaking with Intu Boxing. “I expect Devin Haney to move up in weight soon, but Lomachenko is a problem for all those guys.”

Lomachenko has won two fights since being upset by Teofimo Lopez (remember him?) back in October of 2020, and Loma looked pretty darn good in seeing off Masayoshi Nakatini (TKO9) and Richard Commey (a wide 12 round UD). The Commey fight took place in December, so Loma hasn’t really had that long a layoff (not that he has been idle, busy defending his country and all). Lomachenko needs to get that return win out of the way, hopefully look and feel good in getting a win, and then challenge either Haney or Kambosos.

Most people feel Haney will beat Kambosos again, so comprehensive was his victory in June. And it is to be hoped “The Dream” sticks around at 135 long enough to fight Lomachenko. What a special fight between two master boxers that match-up would surely bring. Haney is all class, while Lomachenko has at times shown skills that were nothing short of otherworldly. Who wins if Haney and Loma do get it on early next year some time?

Another superb fighter who wants to fight Lomachenko, is WBC/WBO 130 pound champ Shakur Stevenson. Stevenson recently said that a fight between himself and Lomachenko is top priority stuff as far as he is concerned. Can Loma still take on and defeat the hot young fighters?

Lomachenko has made it clear he will be back soon. Roll on some more great and inspirational fights/performances from Loma and his “Matrix.”