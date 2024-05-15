Chavez Jr Vs. Till Fight Added To MIke Tyson – Jake Paul Card

A fight, a match up that could be viewed as a curiosity fight, or maybe as a bad accident waiting to happen kind of fight, has been announced for the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul card. Tyson and Paul will go at it in the controversial main event as we know, while Katie Taylor will fight a rematch with Amanda Serrano on the card (this the REAL fight of the night, let’s not make any bones about it).

And now, we fight fans can brace ourselves for a fight between Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and former UFC warrior Darren Till. Till, 31, will be having his pro boxing debut. Chavez Junior, who is now 38 years of age and has not boxed since December of 2021, will return as a cruiserweight, or thereabouts; the fight set for 190 pounds, to be contested over six rounds.

So, what to make of this one? It could prove to be an entertaining affair, or Chavez Vs. Till could prove to be a real eyesore. Both men are predicting a commanding win.

“I’m very happy with my opponent,” Till said. “He is a great fighter who I respect, but make no mistake about it, I am coming to knock him out in the first round.”

Is Chavez Jr a “great fighter?” Most fans would say no. But the ‘G’ world came up again, this as Mexico’s Chavez spoke about the July fight he will have with the man from Liverpool, UK.

“I’m motivated and eager to re-establish myself as one of the greats,” Chavez Jr said.

Again, a great? Chavez Jr did rule as WBC middleweight champion for a while, and he did give us some genuine excitement (see his amazing late rally of a fight against Sergio Martinez). But great is far too much of a stretch. Yet, who knows, this supporting feature of a fight might prove to be real fun and games, with both guys slinging out bombs.

Can YOU pick a winner here? On the one hand, Chavez Jr has been so inactive. Yet on the other hand, Till has never boxed before. Chalk this one up as a pick ’em, fight. Or a toss in the bin fight.