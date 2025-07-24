Xander Zayas vs Jorge Garcia Marks End of Top Rank/ESPN deal

Saturday’s main event on ESPN between Xander Zayas and Jorge Garia marks the end of a rights deal with Top Rank. With nothing schedule in the coming months, TR founder Bob Arum has said the company will announce their new platform deal in a relatively short period of time.

(Credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Rumors have swirled from joining forces with DAZN to taking meetings with HBO Max, among other streaming services. As a boxing fan, Top Rank getting a new broadcasting deal on a platform with a bigger reach than DAZN in the US would be ideal. Time will tell where they end up and whether it’s just one or more new relationships, as Arum has claimed to help keep boxing somewhat relevant in America.

On to the main event featuring a Top Rank fighter groomed for his title moment against a vet who shocked many of boxing fans in his last outing. The event will take place this Saturday live on ESPN/ESPN+ from the Theater in Madison Square Garden, NY. With his 21-0 record, Xander Zayas is on the cusp of winning his first strap at the 154-pound division. Standing in his way is a boxer by the name of Jorge Garcia Perez. Over the last 5 years, Garcia took losses to Carlos Ocampo and Etoundi Michel William. His victories were full of nondescript opponents until late 2024, when he beat a decent boxer in Kudratillo Abdukakhorov.

Jorge’s breakout victory came in April, defeating the highly touted contender Charles Conwell by split-decision. Did Conwell overlook Garcia, or is Garcia better than most believed? It’s a fair question to ask as we’ve seen boxers take early losses only to finally click. Regardless, this boxing podcaster thinks Garcia is a good test to help judge Zayas’s ceiling. Now, don’t get me wrong, a clear win won’t define Xander by any stretch, but if he struggles mightily, it will tell us something about his career moving forward.

Jorge Garcia Perez was active against Charles Conwell to the tune of 750 punches. Although his jab didn’t add up to much, Garcia outlanded Conwell in 8 of the 12 rounds in the non-jab category. This will be a two-way battle for large portions of the fight. In the end, Xander’s jab and versatility will produce a result favorable to Zayas. Perez won’t have the same reach advantage he had over Conwell. Also, look for Zayas to attack the body when Jorge employs a high guard, leaving his midsection an open target.

Xander is the straighter puncher and will need to use his accuracy to land the more telling shots. Jorge is a live dog sitting around +290 all the way up to +350 on the betting sites. Even higher if you bet the method of victory, +490 by decision and +800 by knockout. If you feel like Zayas will stop Garcia, betting +330 is the route to go. Keep in mind Jorge has never been knocked out, so this boxing junkie is narrowing a bet down to a decision –155, a fair number.

My Official Prediction is Xander Zayas by Decision

PODCAST LINK: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rope-a-dope-radio-podcast/id1794655742?i=1000718778875

Side Note: Keep an eye on undercard boxers like Bruce Carrington, Rohan Palanco, Emiliano Vargas, Yan Carlos Santana-Guerrero, and More.

Written by Chris Carlson Host/Producer of The Rope A Dope Radio Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker, I-Heart Radio, Amazon Podcasts, Google Podcasts & More! Follow on Twitter @RopeADopeRadio